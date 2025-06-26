Safe Travel Recommendations from BlackCloak

According to BlackCloak, the digital executive protection (DEP) pioneer founded by former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Pierson, refraining from USB ports and public Wi-Fi are just a few precautions travelers should take before and during their trips. These precautions include:

Before Departing on Your Trip:

Ensure all device operating systems and apps are up-to-date.

Backup sensitive and personal data in case you lose your device.

Remove sensitive data from your devices and clear browsing/cookie history.

Enable locking of your devices – an unlocked device is an open door for an attacker.

Disable auto-connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and minimize location sharing.

Consider taking a “burner” phone or laptop with you and leave your personal devices at home. (You can toss and/or wipe the device when you return).

While Traveling:

Do not leave devices unattended and do not check them with your luggage.

Be cautious of public Wi-Fi – use a trusted VPN solution when conducting sensitive/financial matters.

Avoid using publicly accessible equipment.

Don’t directly connect your devices to public charging kiosks.

Don’t click links or email attachments you are unsure of.

With the travel industry experiencing more than twice the median fraud rate across all sectors—according to the Mastercard Economics Institute—it’s imperative for travelers to stay vigilant and secure all digital devices, including phones, laptops, gaming consoles, and even iPods, as every connected device is vulnerable.