5 Ways AI can help India’s MSMEs do more with less

Attributed to: Rahul Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India

India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) — over 5.93 crore strong — form the backbone of the country’s economy, contributing nearly 30% of the GDP. But for many small businesses, the challenge remains the same: how to do more with less, serve customers better, and stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.

The rise of AI is beginning to change this story. Today, AI-powered tools – including AI agents – that act as a limitless, always-on digital labor force – are making it easier for MSMEs to automate routine work, gain insights, and operate more efficiently — all without the need for large IT investments. Here are five ways MSMEs can leverage AI to drive productivity and growth:

Automate repetitive tasks and free up your team’s time

One of the most immediate benefits of AI is the ability to take tedious, repetitive work off your team’s plate. Tasks like meeting follow-ups, status updates, or reminders can now be automated through AI-powered tools, helping MSMEs reclaim valuable hours every week. They can also use the templates to get started quickly or create their own from scratch.

Additionally, AI agents can be deployed to handle routine queries, approvals, or simple task management. This means your teams can concentrate on more strategic work, such as enhancing customer service, launching new products, or exploring new markets.

Surface knowledge and insights, fast

Data is a powerful asset, but for MSMEs, valuable insights are often buried across emails, chats, and multiple apps. AI can help by consolidating this information, surfacing trends, and making insights easily accessible for smarter decision-making.

With AI-powered search, summarization, and insights tools, MSMEs can gain a deeper understanding of customer needs, track business performance, and identify growth opportunities — all without a dedicated data team.

Make AI accessible — even for non-technical teams

AI is no longer the domain of data scientists or large enterprises. Today’s AI tools are designed for everyday users, making it easy to streamline workflows, generate content, and automate tasks with just a few clicks.

For instance, Agentforce in Slack democratizes AI by allowing any team member to interact with AI agents as virtual teammates, without the need for technical expertise or complex training. This is a game-changer for MSMEs, enabling small teams to scale their capabilities with minimal resources.

Elevate customer experience with AI-driven personalization

Customer expectations are higher than ever, and MSMEs need to keep up. AI can help by providing deeper insights into customer behavior, personalizing interactions, and delivering faster, more responsive service.

By analyzing customer conversations and surfacing relevant insights, AI-powered tools can help MSMEs tailor their outreach, respond more effectively to queries, and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.

Create a more agile, digital-first work culture

In today’s fast-paced environment, agility is crucial for MSMEs. AI and automation can help centralize information, streamline workflows, and enable seamless hybrid collaboration, fostering a work culture built for speed and flexibility.

Agentforce can tap into public and permissioned conversational data in your Slack workspace across channels, lists, and canvases to provide more contextually relevant responses. Workflow Builder helps automate key processes, while integrations with existing apps ensure that all work happens in one place — turning a platform like Slack into a true work operating system. With features like Slack Connect, MSMEs can also collaborate seamlessly with partners, suppliers, and customers — anytime, anywhere.

The result is a more connected, agile, and productive way of working — one that empowers MSMEs to innovate and scale, no matter their size.

AI is no longer a technology of the future — it’s here today, and it’s increasingly accessible to India’s MSMEs. By embracing AI and building a digital-first work culture, small businesses can unlock new levels of productivity, deliver better customer experiences, and drive long-term growth.