3 Tips For Keeping Your Employees Healthy At Work

To have your company running as efficiently as possible, you have to have employees you can count on to come to work and get their jobs done. But when people aren’t feeling like their normal selves, whether it be because they’re sick or hurt, your overall productivity can take a real hit. So to help ensure that your business and employees are always functioning as well as they should be, here are three tips for keeping your employees healthy at work.

Create Policies Regarding Cleanliness

One of the biggest reasons why support staff gets sick or hurt at work is due to unclean work areas. Whether it’s people not washing their hands enough, leaving food and other garbage around your workspaces, or simply not cleaning up after themselves, having an unclean workspace can make people literally sick. To combat this, Alan Kohll, a contributor to Forbes.com, recommends that you set up policies that will help encourage your employees to keep things clean. This could include reminders to wash their hands more frequently, supplying sanitizing wipes throughout their workspaces, and having a cleaning staff come in to scrub the place on a regular basis.

Encourage Employees To Have A Healthy Diet

A big part of staying healthy can be attributed to your diet. What you eat fuels your body, so if your employees are only eating unhealthy food all day, it follows that they won’t be able to keep themselves as healthy as they should be. To help with this, Larry Alton, a contributor to NBC News, recommends that you supply your staff with healthier options in your break rooms. Having whole foods rather than processed foods provided is a great step. Additionally, make sure there’s always fresh, clean water available to drink as opposed to sugary beverages. While you can’t force your staff to take advantage of these healthier options, just having them there can encourage everyone to make smarter choices about what they’re putting in their mouths and how they take care of their bodies.

Require Employees To Stay Home When Sick

While it can be hard to keep business running as usual when you’re missing staff members, if someone at your work is sick, make sure they know that they should stay home rather than coming into work. Not only will this employee not be working at their peak level, but they could also be getting everyone else sick as well. Additionally, Anna Johansson, a contributor to the Huffington Post, recommends speaking with staff members about when you stay home if they have sick family members who are contagious.

If you’re wanting to find ways to keep your employees healthier all year round, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you learn how you can help in this area.