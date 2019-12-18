900 job offers at IIT Roorkee campus placements, 3 students get Rs 1.54 cr deal

Roorkee (U’khand), December 18: Google, Amazon, JP Morgan, Golman Sachs and Microsoft are among a host companies that have recruited 900 students of the IIT Roorkee this placement session, with three B.Tech graduates securing a Rs 1.54 crore package each from a US firm, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,299 students, including 719 undergraduates and 446 post-graduates, sat for the recruitment tests and 69 per cent of them secured jobs, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) officials here said.

“The placement session began on December 1 and culminated on December 15 in which 254 organisations participated and 900 job offers were made. 69 per cent of the students got placed, while the remaining would sit for the second phase of recruitment drive, scheduled in February,” an IIT Roorkee spokesperson said.

Three B.Tech students got a Rs 1.54 crore annual offer from a US-based multinational company, the highest ever job offer to any IIT Roorkee student, while one student got Rs 62 lakh offer within the country, the highest among domestic offers, the official said.

However, the core sector offers this year were 172, while the non-core stood at 728, the spokesperson added. Core sector refers to mainstream engineering-related jobs, while non-core jobs could be analytics, IT, consulting, among others.

In the last academic session 2018-2019, the campus had attracted 1,127 job offers for its students and the highest job offer of Rs 1.50 crore was made by tech giant Microsoft.

Amazon India Development Centre, American Express India, AppDynamics India Pvt. Ltd., Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon Technology, Cohesity, Goldman Sachs, Google, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co. – QR, Microsoft, Nutanix Technologies, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), Sprinklr, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Uber, Oracle, SAP Labs, Salesforce are among the companies which have offered jobs here this session.