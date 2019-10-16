‘AAKASH MOMME PROGRAM’ & ‘AAKASH CITIZEN CARD’ LAUNCH

Welcoming a tiny member into the family brings its own set of joy along-with responsibilities. Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka, celebrated 1100 births at the facility with the launch of Aakash MomMe program and Aakash Citizen Card, to join and rejoice the home coming of little ones and to provide unparalleled care even after the newborn has been taken to their home. Gracing the event with her presence, the chief guest of the event, Ms Priyanka Raina, Founder – Gracia Raina Foundation launched the programme along with Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director; Dr. Kousar Ali Shah, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Meinal Chaudhry, HOD & Senior Consultant, Dept of Radiology; Dr. Shilpa Ghosh, Director, Dept of Obs & Gynecology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The Aakash MomMe program is a program dedicating to Would-be Mothers to ensure that their journey during pregnancy goes smooth with adding benefits like prenatal yoga classes, lactation counseling, postnatal exercises, lamaze/childbirth education & baby care sessions etc. At the event Aakash Healthcare gifted the parents of newly born with complimentary Aakash Citizen Card which offers enormous benefits and specialized healthcare services for the children, ensuring the celebrations and care to go on even after the child is born. All this was followed by fun games and a Walk of Bond to shed light on the heavenly bond between a mother and a child. People present at the launch event actively participated in the games and other activities. The activities intended to boost the parent child relation. This event was organized to show gratitude towards couples and families who showed their trust to deliver their bundles of joy at Aakash healthcare.

Dr. Shilpa Ghosh, Director, Dept of Obs & Gynecology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, said, “Aakash MomMe is not only a program. It is a concept and philosophy of inclusions of choices in the beautiful journey of 9th month pregnancy. Our expert team of doctors, nurses and the state-of-the-art birthing studio offer compressive, compassionate world class care to the mother and the baby.”

Ms Priyanka Raina, Founder – Gracia Raina Foundation said “Being a mother is an undefinable strength and inspires one to explore capability to provide their children with the best. Health being the first priority, it is undeniable that we need to be prepared towards all maladies that our children might come across. MomMe Programe by Aakash Healthcare is one such program which provides quality healthcare facilities to the members.”

Dr. Meinal Chaudhry, HOD & Senior Consultant, Dept of Radiology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi on the occasion said, “Celebrating this occasion makes us happy, especially with the 1100 families that put their trust with Aakash Healthcare. Aakash MomMe program and Aakash Citizen program are two precious program of ours which we are offers various services and offers to a mom to be and to her new born baby till the age of 17 years with each time they visit the Hospital.”

Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi said, “Seeing all those happy faces and adding up to their joy makes us extremely proud. However, children need to be taken care of especially in the early years as this is their most important time for development of mental and physical capabilities. Preventive healthcare is need of the hour, parents should check and treat any illness or congenital problems in early years of their newborns; awareness and quality healthcare services are key in managing such disorders.”