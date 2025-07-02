NMIMS Hyderabad Welcomes Future Leaders with 6-Day Orientation Program

NMIMS, School of Business Management, Hyderabad welcomes the future leaders of tomorrow with a 6-day orientation program

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management, Hyderabad, welcomed the MBA Batch of 2025–2027 as students from diverse academic backgrounds who have come together for a common professional platform. The inauguration ceremony was marked with a six-day orientation program which marked the beginning of a dynamic, rigorous, and inspiring journey that will prepare students to think beyond the classroom while embracing the pace, discipline, and expectations of today’s corporate world.

The welcome ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp followed by the NMIMS Anthem. Associate Dean, Dr Srividya Raghavan welcomed the students and said, “This orientation is not just a welcome, it is a launchpad for the professional journey of an MBA Graduate. This marks the first step toward becoming a future-ready leader who is curious, capable, collaborative, adaptive, agile, and most importantly, corporate-ready from day one.”

This event was honoured with the presence of two Chief Guests, namely Mr Abhishek Ranjan, Sr. Director and Group Head, Sustainability and Admin, Brillio and Mr Krishna Yedulla Vice President & Head-Facilities & Sustainability, Pan India, Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt Ltd. Dr Vunyale Narender, Associate Professor briefed the students about WeCare, which is the NMIMS civic engagement internship program, the summer internship programs, and talked about the importance of live projects. Dr Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, shed light on campus regulations and highlighted the importance of discipline, followed by a Vote of Thanks by Dr Raeesabegum Usmani.

The orientation program, held from 2nd June 2025 to 7th June 2025, included multiple insightful seminars, workshops, and panel discussions from experienced industry guests and esteemed faculty. These sessions and discussions were aimed at allowing students to interact directly with industry leaders while gaining practical knowledge and understanding real-time trends. Industry leaders on the panels included Mr Amit Chandak, Chief Analytics Officer, Kanerika Inc; Ms Anupama Ranjan, VP Talent Acquisition & Cross-Cultural Skills, Factset; Mr Deepak Gupta, CHRO, Karvy International; Mr Ganesh Somisetti, Director HR & Shared Services, Capitech Solutions; Mr Mario David, Vice-President, Organisation Development, JP Morgan Chase CO; Mr Sai Krishna Moturi, VP, Recruiting & Delivery, Radiant Systems Inc, and many other esteemed leaders. The focus of the orientation program was to foster confidence, enhance student engagement, and increase corporate awareness, from day one.

The highlights of the orientation program, other than the panel discussions with industry leaders, were the skill alignment workshops that focused on building strong foundations in business communication, analytics, and strategic thinking as well as in Excel, accounting, and mathematics. Ice breaking sessions and team-building activities helped foster interdisciplinary collaboration and mutual trust. The students also watched a movie, 12 Angry Men, which was followed by a debriefing and debate session to discuss the lessons learnt. The main focus of the orientation program was to prepare students for future leadership roles by instilling a culture of accountability and punctuality while building corporate-ready leaders.

NMIMS is a globally recognised university with state-of-the-art amenities. The main focus of NMIMS, School of Business Management, Hyderabad, is ensuring holistic learning based on a dynamic curriculum that has been designed to prepare students for the corporate world. NMIMS also has partnerships with multiple international universities which allows students the opportunity to gain global exposure and real-world experiences before even starting their careers.

NMIMS, School of Business Management, Hyderabad, follows a very specific One NMIMS – One MBA approach which ensures that every student who is studying under the NMIMS MBA umbrella receives a unified and standardised education. This helps recruiters and companies hire graduates with confidence, knowing that every NMIMS MBA graduate has received a high-quality consistent education.