Aeris enters into strategic partnership with Omnicomm to strengthens its IoT Solutions Capabilities

Aeris Communications, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today announced its partnership with Omnicomm to launch fuel monitoring solution in India. With this collaboration, Aeris will add fuel monitoring feature from Omnicomm in its portfolio of packaged IoT solutions to address fuel pilferage across segments like logistics & transportation, construction equipment, locomotives, etc.

“While you may trust your drivers, have you effectively removed the temptation to ‘commit a crime of opportunity?’ Is your fleet at risk for fuel theft or shrinkage, that you are unaware of? Unfortunately, as the price of oil increases, there is an increasing chance that your fleet could be at risk from fuel theft. We at Aeris have entered into a strategic partnership with India’s leading fuel monitoring company ‘Omnicomm’. This complements our IoT suite and opens up a new market segment in India and SEA market” said Mr Sameer Mahapatra, Country Sales Head-India & SAARC at Aeris Communications

Fleet Industry contributes largely to the economy of a country and India is no exception. But the fleet Industry of India is undergoing a lot of difficulties ranging from lack of data for fleet utilization and management to lack of vehicle safety and most importantly the fuel theft. Fleet operators of all scale are facing difficulties in preventing fuel thefts. Siphoning and high consumption of fuel due to overspeed are compelling issues in the transportation industry in India. Finding reliable ways to monitor actual fuel consumption requires automation without human intervention.

A recent survey of fleet managers by Software Advice revealed that a whopping 53 percent responded that fuel costs exceeded projections very frequently and 54 percent agreed that they were either quite concerned that fuel theft was a major contributing factor. This is an alarming situation since fuel cost comprises a major share of operations costs in this sector. No wonder, a robust vehicle fuel management system is the need of the hour.

Mr Mohit Mehrotra, Managing Director(India) said that “Omnicomm’s fuel sensors automate monitoring fuel consumption and optimize fuel management helping fleet companies to reduce operational costs. We are happy to join hands with Aeris as a strategic partner and our joint go-to-market initiatives will help bring value-added services for our clients”