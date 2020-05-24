AICB welcomes High Court Ruling asking state government to set up separate fund for PWDs

Mr. P. Chokka Rao, National General Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind(AICB) welcomed High Court’s Ruling asking state government to set up A separate fund for PWDs(Persons with Disabilities).

In a statement issued to the media in State Capital today, Mr. Chokka Rao said, government is misguiding High Court that it was paying Rs 3, 016 pensions to disabled. It is an insult to the blind, he observed in that statement

Speaking further he stated that such pension must help us in our development, but, it shouldnt pose an obstruction to our progress. Paying pension of Rs 3016/- to boys and girls is fine, but, pay only when they are in school or studying. This we have requested Governments many times in the past. But, unfortunately it fell on deaf ears, he said.

There are four blind schools in the state. We urged Government to start English medium in all those schools. We have requested District Collector, relevant State Government officials and Ministers in the past to give grant in aid to one of our organizations, Development & Welfare Association of Blind(DWAB) being run at Nalgonda. Even though District Collector and relevant departments recommended it to state government for such a grant, but, Telangana Government has not acted upon it said Chokka Rao.

The welfare of the disabled must not be left to the mercy of philanthropists or NGOs. It is the responsibility of the government to take care of the disabled. Failing which, it is considered that Government is shying away from its responsibility said P. Chokka Rao, All India General Secretary of All India Confederation of the Blind(AICB)

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is not being implemented in the state. According to it a disabled person must be made it’s Commissioner. But, that never happened.

Government is also not acting upon dubious NGO working in these areas without proper permissions and recognitions. Government is somehow lenient towards such organizations. They must be curbed strictly, he said.

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced that a scheme of ‘ a universal identity card for the disabled’. Though the cards were issued by Union Ministry six months ago, they are not still given to the disabled by the state government for the reasons unknown to us, said Chokka Rao.

Visually Challenged are not beggars. We should not live at the mercy of others. Government must provide a level playing field and opportunities for us. There are many efficient blind in this state. If given an opportunities they will excel well.

Government must also help us embrace technology to improve our personal and professional life. All over the globe, many visually challenged are doing wonders. Give us an opportunity to excell and showcase our unique talents, he said.