Alcis Sports unveils its flagship store in Mumbai

Alcis Sports, a cutting-edge Indian performance wear brand, today unveiled its flagship store in Mumbai, its second exclusive brand store in India. Located at the much sought after Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai, the store will offer a premium performance wear retail experience for Alcis Sports’ customers, getting them up close with the brand.

The store will be spread across an area of over 1000 square feet, and will house the Alcis Sports’ range spanning specific clothing for running, training, yoga, football and racquet sports.

Alcis Sports is also the exclusive licensee for the official fanwear merchandise of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and the new store will feature the upcoming range for football fans of the city.

Speaking at the launch of the store, Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports said, “The city of Mumbai is a natural fit for a brand like Alcis Sports, as we plan to ramp up our presence and visibility. Since our inception, our products have received tremendous response and we are all geared up to take our brand to the next level. We already have one of the widest ranges when it comes to athleisure brands, and apart from exclusive stores we are also readying up newer categories to cater to more consumers.”

The Mumbai store is Alcis Sports second exclusive brand store after Kochi, which opened up last month. The company will soon open up other exclusive stores across the country and plans to have 15 exclusive brand stores within the next 12 months spanning all the major cities of India.

The company has recently secured an investment from Singapore based Venture Capital firm RB Investments, which has a strong portfolio of startups in India, including The Beer Cafe, Swiggy, Bluestone.com, Fab hotels, Faasos and PropTiger to name a few. The company has also appointed celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for the company and recently debuted its maiden TVC featuring popular television personalities Lauren Gottlieb and Karan Tacker during the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India.