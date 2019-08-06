Amidst heavy rain, Ness Digital Engineering Conducts Afforestation Drive

A team of volunteers from Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation and custom software engineering services, conducted an afforestation drive in Bengaluru and Mumbai, India to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The urban afforestation drive is a part of Ness’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, which are focused on improving the quality of life in our communities and safeguarding our environmental resources. Over 150 Ness volunteers planted 2500 saplings in association with the United Way India in Mumbai and SayTrees.org in Bengaluru.

The plantation drive was conducted using the Miyawaki technique, a five-layered plantation method designed to help transform barren land into a dense forest by planting dozens of native species in the same area. Ness and its implementation partners will help maintain the plantings for the next two years as the trees get established and become a self-sustaining forest.

“At Ness, we are committed to use our most important resources – our people and our technologies – and their collective synergies in driving sustainable changes to environment and communities,” said Vinay Rajadhyaksha, Chief Operating Officer, Ness Digital Engineering. “Our efforts to contribute to a healthy environment and a greener planet will be an ongoing process in the future.”

“While we are losing forest resources at a high rate globally, Ness’s afforestation efforts help offset this adverse effect,” said Neha Dand, Ness volunteer from Mumbai. “I am proud to be a part of this initiative that helps solve a range of ecological problems.”

Another volunteer from Bengaluru, Chandana Sathyanarayana said, “Each year we are losing the green cover. I feel sad to see my garden turning into a concrete jungle. This is small step to retain the name of our city. I hope this will encourage others as well.”

Soon, the drive will be extended to Hyderabad and Chennai.