CapitaLand enhances safety through increased cleaning and contactless technologies across its business parks in India

CapitaLand, one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, is stepping up cleaning and adopting contactless technologies across its nine business parks in India to continue to provide a safe environment to tenants and employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The multi-layered measures are designed to minimise contact amongst people and surfaces, building on CapitaLand’s existing safety and hygiene protocols in its business parks in India.

Mr Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India, said: “CapitaLand India places the well-being and safety of our tenants and employees as top priority. Our business parks have remained open throughout to enable our tenants to continue with their operations. In this unfolding pandemic that is changing the way we live and work, it is important to take proactive steps to protect our business park tenants, employees and our operations. Our enhanced safety measures adopting contactless technologies, on top of increased cleaning and disinfection, will be the new normal in our business parks as our tenants and their employees gradually return to their offices. We will continue to work with partners to adopt more innovative solutions and future-ready initiatives to boost our resiliency and ensure our business parks remain one of the safest in the country.”

Enhanced contactless and cleaning measures

In compliance with the World Health Organization’s standards and the Government of India’s standard operating procedures, the enhanced contactless and cleaning measures at CapitaLand’s business parks in India include:

· Thermal scanners for temperature screening at entry points;

· Contactless lift activation with foot-operated pedal system;

· Hands-free sanitiser dispensers at common areas;

· Hands-free access with foot-operated doors for washrooms;

· Hands-free faucets at washrooms;

· App-based visitor management system;

· Contactless security for business park entry;

· Ultra-low volume (ULV) fogging and disinfection;

Ultra Violet Germicidal Irradiation Air Handling Unit (UVGI-AHU) solutions for enhanced indoor air quality;

Dedicated deep cleaning team with increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting at all common spaces;

Dedicated bins for disposing used masks and gloves; and

Social distancing markers at all lobbies, lifts and other common areas.

Tapping on its international experience, CapitaLand India is exploring the use of technological solutions to further strengthen the health and safety measures in its business parks. These include QR-code ordering system for food courts, drones for ‘live’ video analytics to monitor compliance of social distancing and wearing of face masks, app-based elevator solutions, ultraviolet light-based robots to kill and minimise the spread of pathogens, and anti-microbial coating for surfaces.

CapitaLand India has also formed a dedicated property management task force to oversee its business parks under the new normal and help its tenants and employees to adjust to it. The task force’s roles include monitoring hygiene processes, ensuring that cleaning and disinfecting of high contact areas and common spaces are done frequently, and making sure that hand sanitisers, air purifiers, sanitisation devices and signages on health and safety measures are placed at common areas.

The task force will remind tenants and employees to adopt good personal hygiene practices and maintain social distancing, as well as ensure that food safety and hygiene measures at F&B outlets are adhered to. The task force will also train staff and ensure that protective equipment are available for frontline staff. Drills will also be organised to ensure emergency preparedness and familiarisation of isolation, evacuation and disinfection procedures.

In India, CapitaLand currently has 17.5 million sq ft of commercial space comprising business and IT parks, industrial and logistics properties in Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune