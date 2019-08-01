Celebrate the glorious Teej traditions with BIBA

With the onset of the monsoon season in India, the northern &western parts of the country gear up for the grand celebrations of the festival of Teej.The three-day long festival marks the commencement of monsoon season in India and celebrates marital bliss where women get all decked up in their finery. Are you ready for the glorious Indian traditions of Teej? If not, you need not worry. BIBA, the leading ethnic apparel brand brings you a few handpicked outfit ideasfor seamless, comfortable yet very trendy styles to rock the Teej fun.

Leheriya Bright

Flaunt a perfect monsoon festive look with this gorgeous suit-set highlightingleheriya print all over in yellow and orange. It is a set of four, an off-white inner, straight kurta, churidar, and one colorful dupatta. It is the ideal pick for all family gatherings, puja and fun day parties. The color combination and style of this kurta is just apt for all that kind of occasions. Pair it up with stilettoes and pearl earings to complete the look and steal the limelight at family celebrations.

Yellow Straight Suit Set: Price Rs 5,500

Pearl Earring Studs: Price Rs1199

Cheerful Reds& Pinks

Choose this very stylish dress cum kurta in red.It features a very stylish front cut and fall in the center which is further making an asymmetric hemline. Having a crossover look, this dress has a V-neck and three-fourth sleeves making it the perfect outfit for a contemporary and glamorous look for the teej parties.

To have a sophisticated ethnic diva look choose a kurta featuring gorgeous gold metallic print and sitara detailing on the placket. Pair it up with palazzo pants and a crushed dupatta to complete the look. It’s a gorgeous suit-set ideal for family functions.

Red Flared KurtaCum Dress: Price Rs 3,299

Pink Straight Suit Set: Price Rs 2,999

Fun Intricate Greens

When you are applying mehendi or bustling around with sweets and flowers, salwarsuits are your go-to attire. Be mehendi ready by wearing this trendsetting Toga kurta by Biba. It is set of three, a sea green inner, palazzo pants and matching shrug. Shrug comes detailed with intricate embroidery and sitara work. Crafted in art-silk this set will prove a fabulous party-wear. Pair it up with matching earring studs and kohlapurichappals to complete the look.

Sea Green Front Open Suit Set: Price Rs 7,950

Breezy Sea Green Studs: Price Rs 899

Lehenga Excitement

For the Adult: Feel excited and adorable wearing this summer-monsoon perfect lehenga set. It comprises floral lehenga, matching short top and net dupatta. The embroidery work and color combination of this set is elegant and attractive. All you need with this is a pair of block heels to match with the look.