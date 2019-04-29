“Children Can Not Stop Child Abuse, But Adults Can.” Says Kavita Yadav

In order to address this serious and widespread problem of Child Abuse and create a community of well-informed, aware and active parents, JiNa.LivingPositively is organizing a one-hour session on Child Abuse at Mini Marvel Pre School, DLF Phase1, Gurugram on 27th April 2019, Saturday from 11 AM to 12 NOON. Parents of preschoolers can attend the session. More than 25 parents are attending the session.

The session will be conducted by Ms. Kavita Yadav, a Certified Parenting Coach, Trainer & Facilitator. She has an experience of more than 15 years and has conducted numerous sessions on parenting in various schools and corporate. Her expertise lies in providing implementable solutions and tools to the participants.

Pre-registration for the session is mandatory. For registration please click the link below:-

https://easebuzz.in/quickpay/lldmrsjktz?fbclid=IwAR1MNMOcHL7qemfR4aR6E6ZvduD_JcISo8vWX6ufMMmORoU1Bx_9C3L5R3E