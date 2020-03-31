Convert PDF to Excel Online for Free Anonymously

Starting and running a business today is a challenge but exporting spreadsheets from PDF files does not have to be. It doesn’t even have to be expensive. As a matter of fact, it is possible to convert a PDF to Excel online fully free.

“Sure, it is.” I hear you say. “But, in exchange you need to provide your email address and your files will remain stored on some remote servers who knows where in the world for who knows what purposes.”

This is a solid argument – most free online file converters require at least an email address in exchange for converting your files. However, every rule has an exception, and we have come across a free PDF to Excel conversion service that:

Converts your PDF files to Excel spreadsheets free of charge,

of charge, Allows you to convert your PDF completely anonymously – without the need to leave your email address or any personal information, and

– without the need to leave your email address or any personal information, and Deletes your uploaded files from their servers after six hours max without a trace.

It is also super convenient and easy to use:

1) Go to the homepage of the free online PDF to Excel converter

2) Upload you PDFs for conversion or simply drag and drop them from into the tool:

You can also easily import PDFs from your Dropbox, Google Drive or OneDrive, if that is where your files for conversion are stored.

3) The moment your files are uploaded, the conversion starts automatically. Note that the full document will be converted regardless of the size. The speed of the conversion depends on the document size and how busy the servers are at any given moment. But generally, it is very fast. Once the conversion has been completed, you are offered the free download of your converted file and the option to convert another file.

That is all there is to it. You can rest assured that your upload files will be promptly and permanently deleted without a trace.

The conversion output is very accurate, so you can straightaway get down to the business of data analysis or data revisions and calculations.

One of the best features of this free PDF to Excel tool is that thanks to the OCR technology it converts not only native (electronically created) PDFs, but the scanned PDFs as well. Most savvy professional Excel users like tax consultants and accountants face the need to retype complex PDF tables from scratch just because they receive their data on paper. This is a time and resource consuming task. But with this free online PDF to Excel converter, you can just scan your table to PDF and have it converted in a matter of minutes.

So, go ahead and give it go – it is free and safe!