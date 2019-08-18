DU-JAT 2019 results declared, Harivansh Gahlot ranked AIR-2

Delhi’s Harivansh Gahlot scored an All India Rank 2 and Ishan Mittal scored AIR-3 in the recently declared results of the Delhi University’s Joint Admission test (DU-JAT). Around 30,000 students from all over the country in pursuit of admission to undergraduate management programs at Delhi University had appeared for the computer based admission test.

DU-JAT is the Delhi University’s most sought admission test conducted annually for management programs like BMS/BFIA/ BBA (Economics). Out of the total students appearing for the test, Harivansh Gahlot, a second year student at Pratham Test Prep, secured AIR 2 In BMS that got him admission to the prestigious institution Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (Delhi University).

“I am highly grateful for the constant support provided by Pratham institute throughout my preparation to achieve this milestone. The faculty there was always a constant support in my preparation and helped me to achieve this milestone in my life. The teaching methodology and the expert faculty has helped me at all situations and am highly obliged to dedicate this success to Pratham institute.” said AIR-2, Harivansh Gahlot.

“Further to add to the glory, 7 students in the top 10 ranks (Ishan Mittal AIR 3, Sanskar Chindalia AIR 4, Siddharth Agarwal AIR 5, Ishita Sachdev AIR 8, Harshit Ratnani AIR 7, Chaitanya Gupta 9, and Sudharsh Kansal AIR 10) are from Pratham institute. Over the years, the institute has been establishing itself as a brand and gaining popularity among thousands of students. With over 11 years of excellence in providing assistance to students of class XII to aspire their dreams, we are also a pioneer in providing holistic environment, best in class academicians, which shows our invincible success” said Mr Ankit Kapoor, Director, Pratham Institute, New Delhi.

Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) is annually conducted across 18 cities for admissions to six stipulated colleges, offering Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and eight other colleges which offer B.A. (Hons) in Business Economics and BBA (FIA) programmes at DU’s affiliated institutes. The purpose is to shortlist students for admissions to undergraduate management programs. This test being the only medium to get admission to top colleges in DU for management programs makes it one of its kinds special. The final admission will be for top 1162 seats across the 15 institutes that offer these courses.

Student appearing for the test must have Mathematics as a subject in their class XII. The admissions to the course are done on the basis of the marks scored in the admission test (65% weightage) as well as marks secured in the class XII boards (35% weightage). Compared to last year the question paper was quite simpler and the use of simple calculator was allowed by the board for the first time.