eBikeGo announced exclusive tie-up with UrDA

eBikeGo (www.ebikego.in), India’s first-ever electric bike rental & delivery platform announced its exclusive tie-up with UrDa Mobility, a leading Taiwanese electric scooter shared mobility platform with Ahamani e-scooters recently. eBikeGo, a venture aimed at providing environmental friendly mode of transportation will be introducing these highly advanced e-scooters at an extremely affordable cost.

On this occasion, Mr. Ankit Kumar, Director & Chief of Strategy, UrDa Mobility said “India will be our first expansion outside of Taiwan, at UrDa we aim to bring change to the way we commute. At UrDa, we are working on bringing India centric solution based business models which not only focuses on last mile and first mile but also focuses on long term solutions. We will be operational by the end of 2019. We aim to put over 100,000 e-scooters on Indian roads in the next few years. This is only possible with a hands-on control over the vehicle quality and after sales. We have also partnered with one of the leading shared mobility firm in India, eBikeGo to establish co-branded city commute services powered with our advanced IoT platform in Delhi, Amritsar, Agra, Ludhiana and Jaipur.”

As per the reports of Morgan Stanley, It indicates that by 2030, 30% of the miles travelled in India will be on shared mobility which will further increase to 50% by 2040. In India, ride sharing market at Micro- Mobility is expected to reach USD 30 Billion by 2030.

“We are extremely proud to announce our collaboration with UrDa Mobility to leverage the power of technology to change the way we consume energy and to transform how cities operate in a smarter, cleaner and more sustainable way. Our society is at a tipping point. We need bold solutions and a mindset for change for the next generation. It’s time to rethink how the growing cities of tomorrow distribute, manage and experience energy. eBikeGo is more than a start-up; it’s the start of an entire industry. We believe that it will ignite something much bigger—something beyond us. And we believe you’ll see its ripple effect in a wide variety of consumer areas, creating a metropolitan ecosystem with better connectivity, easier access to energy, and a more enjoyable urban living experience for everyone” said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder, eBikeGo.

UrDa Mobility will be initiating its shared mobility services with Ahamani e-scooter which boasts of 250 kgs load capacity, high gradeability and much more. Another defining characteristic is that the life cycle of the battery is quite high, it is very advanced IOMT technology which no other brand is providing. The maximum speed is 85km/hr. and the range is 80–120 km. UrDa Mobility will also introduce UrDa Speed, which allows the scooter to charge 100% in just 20 minutes.