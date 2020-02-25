Effective Strategies for Boosting Team Productivity

Productivity is an area that every business owner needs to be concerned about. Productivity is fluid, which means it is an area that requires constant attention so that you are able to bring your team out of down periods and help them perform to a high standard each day.

It is important that you recognize that your team are only human and will not be able to put in 110% each day. However, there are a few effective strategies for increasing productivity which could have a huge impact on the success of the company, while also creating a positive working atmosphere.

Create the Right Environment

You cannot expect people to come in each day and work to a high standard if they are not in the right environment. You should have an open plan office with lots of natural light coming through, allow people to talk openly, but not at the expense of work, and make the office attractive, welcoming and comfortable without being distracting.

Provide Feedback & Listen to Staff

It is important to provide regular feedback to your team so that they know if they are on the right track, where they are exceling and in what ways they can improve. Additionally, you need to be able to listen to staff and take their comments into consideration to create a level of trust and respect while breaking down barriers. When everyone is on the same page and feels supported, it will help people to work to the best of their abilities.

Use Task Management Software

A common reason for dips in productivity is that people feel swamped and are unable to prioritize their workload. This is why using task management software is important because it can help teams to organize their tasks, streamline their day and never miss an important task.

Goals & Incentives

One of the best ways to increase productivity is to set goals in both the short and long term with incentives. This will help people to stay focused, bring the team together and give everyone something to work toward. There are many incentives to consider, such as:

Early finish times

Cash bonuses

Team lunches

Flexible Working

The days of working 9 to 5 are disappearing; instead, we are seeing a sharp increase in flexible hours and remote working. It might not seem like working at different hours and from home would increase productivity, but you would be surprised. Remote working can reduce stress, eliminate the need for a commute and improve morale — all key factors for increasing productivity.

Upgrade Technology

Technology is always evolving, so it is likely that there are some upgrades that you could make which could streamline the operation and help individuals to be more productive. Automation is one excellent type of tech that can be used to free up time, reduce errors and improve efficiency so look for areas of the business that could be automated to boost productivity.

These are just a few effective strategies for increasing productivity in the workplace, all of which could have a positive impact on the success of your company.