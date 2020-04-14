Elan Group provides free 15-day ration to daily wage laborers in East Champaran, Bihar

Amidst the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading realty developer Elan Group has extended support to over 100 daily wage labourers in the East Champaran district, Bihar by providing them a free 15-day ration as well as distributing masks and sanitizers among them.

The initiative comes amidst the reports of a mass exodus of contractual workers from metro cities and daily wagers struggling due to the financial constraints and shortage of food.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of all, especially the marginalized section of the society. As a responsible organization, we are committed to aiding them at this unprecedented time. This is a small step in our efforts to make lives brighter for the underprivileged,” said Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group.

The ration comprises essential items such as two kinds of pulses, flour, rice, tea, salt, red chilies, soap, sugar, detergent, and toothpaste. Social distancing was duly followed in distribution with white circles being earmarked at an adequate distance for each individual.

Masks and sanitizers were also distributed to the needy and the organization is sensitizing them to wear masks and use sanitizers to reduce the transmission risk of the disease.

Ramashray Prasad, one of the beneficiaries, said: “We are unable to get work due to the lockdown. In such a situation, we are struggling to make ends meet. I would like to thank Elan Group for their support at this critical juncture.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected over 9000 people in India forcing the government to declare a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting from 24th March 2020 onwards. In Bihar alone, there are 64 confirmed cases, as per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

To tide over the economic crisis, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman bailed out an economic package worth Rs 1,70,000 crore to cover the marginalized section of the society. The package includes a mix of food security and direct cash transfer benefits, which will shield daily wagers and small businesses during the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India has also announced a spate of measures to keep the Indian economy afloat amidst the lockdown.