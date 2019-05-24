Experience the majestic Bosphorus Cruise in Istanbul with Turkish Airlines’ Touristanbul

Passengers of Turkish Airlines will now be able to experience the magnificent Bosphorus straight in Istanbul and all the sights along its length, while being amazed by the Old city and all its significant monuments on your layover. Turkish Airlines has added a daily Bosphorus Cruise from 1st May till 31st October (18:00-23:00), as part of the Touristanbul experience.

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, offers a free layover service to all international transit Turkish Airlines passengers who fly through Istanbul with a 6-24 hour layover. Since its launch in 2009, almost a quarter of a million passengers have already enjoyed a taste of the city, through Touristanbul.

Now customers can enjoy a starry night cruise with breathtaking views of waterfront palaces, mosques & bridges followed by a luxurious dinner as part of the Bosphorus tour.

With its customary Turkish hospitality, Turkish Airlines takes pride in curating a delightfully different experience for its passengers and going beyond expectations with its array of unique products and services. The complementary Touristanbul service includes transfers, access to historical sights of interest as well as a sampling of Turkey’s famed cuisine.

To enjoy the benefits of Touristanbul, passengers must have an international transit flight through Istanbul with Turkish Airlines and layover of 6-24 hours. Tours depart daily from the Hotel Desk at Istanbul Airport, with daily tours taking place between 08:00 to 11:30, 8:30 to 15:00, 08:30 to 15:00, 08:30 to 18:00, 12:00 to 18:00 and between 16:00 to 21:30. The tour programme includes a combination of some of Istanbul’s world famous locations such as Topkapı Palace, Sultan Ahmet Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Grand Bazaar, Galata Tower, Dolmabahce Palace and many more.