Faculty Development Program on Artificial Intelligence by JKLU & IBM

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, in partnership with IBM India Limited, presented a Faculty Development Program on “Artificial Intelligence” for Computer Teachers of CBSE Schools at Tagore Public School, Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.

The FDP was aimed at acquainting School Teachers with Artificial Intelligence and conducting a hands-on session using the IBM Watson platform, which would make them comfortable with the new curriculum prescribed by CBSE.Some meritorious students, nominated by these schools also attended a workshop on Artificial Intelligence, which ran parallelly.

The program, conducted by IBM India Pvt. Ltd. and JK Lakshmipat University, saw participation from 56 Schools, 70 Teachers, and 90 Students.

Smt Jyoti Luhadiya, Joint Director, Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, who was the Chief Guest at the event, mentioned the importance of Technology for students and educators. Prof. R.L. Raina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University focused on the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics etc. in course curriculum and emphasis on project-based learning in school system.