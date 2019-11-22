Forever New launches its third store in Hyderabad

Forever New announced the opening of its third store in Hyderabad and fifteenth in the South Market, today at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad.

“With the addition of the fifteenth exclusive brand store in the South market and the third in Hyderabad, the brand aims to strategically expand its footprints/presence all across India”, said Mr. Dhruv Bogra who joined the brand early this year as the Country Manager, India. He comes from a rich experience of more than twenty-five years with leading retail brands across categories.

Further commenting on the opening Mr. Dhruv Bogra said, “Having forty-five exclusive brand outlets in India besides the concession stores, the year on year growth trajectory of the brand looks very promising. With the opening of the third exclusive store in Hyderabad, the brand plans to strengthen the business in Hyderabad and create even better shopping experiences for its customers.” The brand is also available in Shoppers Stop, Iconic, Kapsons, etc. and aims to expand further into concession stores. Forever New is a Melbourne based brand, it’s been in India for the last twelve years, we have had a great innings in the country. This is our forty fifth store in India, we are a Rs 144 cr brand. We have fifteen stores in South India and this is the third store in Hyderabad. Hyderabad has rising affinity for fashion and western wear and makes a great market for our brand. The fashion market is showing a compounded annual growth of 20% each year in India and by 2025 we expect it to cross Rs 10000 crs., for ladies western wear. We have more than 400 styles at any point in time and are the leaders in the occasion wear dressing, in the country.

Recently in October, Forever New also unveiled the face of the brand – model & actor Diana Penty, thus exemplifying the brand’s ethos of celebrating the beauty and grace of women. Diana is elegant, glamorous, inspires confidence and mirrors feminine beauty inside and outside, all of which are an embodiment of the brand’s soul. Forever New is a very inclusive company. 52% of its employees are women & over 70% of the leadership team is composed of women.

To celebrate the occasion, Forever New hosted city’s fashionistas at the store in Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad. The event witnessed a gathering of high profile socialites like Allu Sneha Reddy, Dr. Varshimi Reddy, Shiwangi Vijayvargiya, Sadhna Singh, Meghna Kambadur, Malavika Parvataneni, Kirthana Reddy, Shruti Sachan & a few lucky consumers.