Forevermark Partners with Joyalukkas for the new ‘Hearts of Joy’ collection for the season of love

To elevate the spirit of love this Valentine’s Day, Forevermark, a diamond brand from De Beers Group in association with Joyalukkas, is all set to launch its new ‘Hearts of Joy’ collection of charming heart shaped modern jewellery.

The beautiful collection includes an array of options, such as Mangalsutras, that depict a mark of love and commitment, rings that portray a promise of forever, pendants that act as a perfect gift and bracelets that you can’t help but pamper yourself with. Every design in this collection is constructed around the concept of love and is illustrated in a heart shaped design that will be available at the perfect time, just before Valentine’s day.

While talking about the collection, Mr. Joy Alukkas, CMD Joyalukkas Group said, “With the onset of the season of love, we are delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Hearts of Joy’ collection with Forevermark. Through this collection, we are excited to showcase the beauty and brilliance of these diamonds with our heart shaped designs that will be an ideal choice for our customers to gift their loved ones.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Joyalukkas has been consistent in their excellence with every new collection. Forevermark’s diamonds and Joyalukkas’ sophisticatedly charming designs make a perfect match, and the same is reflected through our new ‘Hearts of Joy’ collection to express love this Valentine’s day.”

This unique and one-of-a-kind collection is available from 25th January till 2nd February 2020 across India. Do not miss out on the chance of witnessing the beautiful heart-shaped designs and gifting your loved one or yourself the one that suits you best.

The ‘Hearts of Joy’ collection is available across all stores in Bangalore.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity.