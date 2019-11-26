Give your hair a voluminous makeover with PAUL MITCHELL EXTRA BODY RANGE

Paul Mitchell Extra Body Shampoo:

Add volume and body to lifeless locks with Paul Mitchell® Extra-Body Shampoo. This unique cleanser gently washes away impurities while adding thickness to worn-out strands. Repair damage and add volume to fine or normal hair, and enjoy overall healthy, bouncy hair that’s full of shine and life every day.

Paul Mitchell Extra Body Conditioner:

For a conditioner that hydrates and adds volume, the Paul Mitchell® Extra-Body Conditioner is the perfect addition to your styling routine. Infused with special hair-thickening and reparative ingredients, it leaves hair soft, healthy and full of body. Light enough to use every day, this cream rinse never weighs down hair, leaving it looking soft and beautiful every day.

Paul Mitchell Extra Body Sculpting Foam:

Paul Mitchell® Extra-Body Sculpting Foam® adds a boost of volume and control when used before blow-drying and styling hair. Infused with rich conditioners and emollients, it drenches thirsty strands in moisture, resulting in soft, bouncy locks that are full of healthy-looking shine and volume with every single use.