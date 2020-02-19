Government of Ireland brings its leading Irish institutes together for the Education Fair in Delhi

Driven by overwhelming response of Indian students, Enterprise Ireland is all set to organize its Education in Ireland Fair in Delhi for Indian students who are determined to polish their skills and grow both, professionally and personally.

The fair will be conducted in Delhi at The Shangri La’s – Eros Hotel on 22nd February from 11 am to 4 pm wherein leading Irish Institutes will be present in each fair to address, discuss, respond to queries, speak about programmes available, intakes, offer acceptance, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, culture and more under one roof. Other than Delhi, Education in Ireland fairs will also be organized in Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai.

Ireland has a long history of welcoming international students and in recent years it has become one of the most preferred education destination; as it renders a worthwhile future that assures an established career for all students. Talking about the fairs, Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, India – Education in Ireland said, “Through the education fair we aim to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to access end-to-end Irish education market under one roof. The fairs will offer a broader percept on the courses, the job opportunities given post studies and various scholarships to interested students and help them make well-versed decisions about their education goals.”

“This year we are also offering scholarships worth €3,000 each to two lucky students who will attend the fair in Delhi and to further understand & clarify their doubt regarding the visa procedure students & parents can visit the Visa desk. I suggest parents and students should visit the Education in Ireland fairs to find out more!” adds Mr. O’Driscroll who will be present at the fairs to have face-to-face interaction with the students.

In the recent years the most popular courses in Ireland are mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, biotechnology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, accounting / finance and MBA with an increased level of interest in courses such as media, design, arts, social sciences, hospitality and hotel management.

Talking about the Indian market, Mr. O’Driscoll added, “One of the major reasons why Indian students are heading to Ireland is because of its strong sense of ROI – which in simple terms means the career boost against their graduation. Today, Ireland offers over 200 scholarships for aspiring Indian students at higher level either undergraduate or postgraduate studies.”

A key advantage of studying in Ireland is that students can avail of up to two years ‘stay-back’ option after completing their course, at postgraduate level. This guarantees students the opportunity to remain in Ireland for a period of two years to seek employment in dynamic sectors such as ICT, biopharma, engineering, medical devices, food science and financial services. The possibility of gaining valuable post-study work experience, makes Ireland a very compelling option for the Indian students. With over 1,000 multinationals based in Ireland, the country offers exciting career opportunities for talented graduates.

The country also offers a buzzing, multicultural society where students will certainly find the highest of education standards and warmest of welcomes as Ireland is well known for being a safe and welcoming society.