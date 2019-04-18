Gozero Mobility Expands Retail Presence In India

GoZero Mobility- British Electric Bike makers, which manufactures premium electric performance bikes and signature lifestyle merchandise having its operations base in Kolkata today announced its pan India expansion. It has outlined 3-pronged expansion approach – 18 experience centres, 80 channel partners targeting 1000+ retailers and online sales to expand its retail network in the next couple of years.

According to Ankit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, GoZero Mobility, “E-bikes industry has a huge potential in India with the Government emphasising on electric mobility. Also, the people here are becoming more health conscious and opting for electric bikes. We have taken our own time to understand the market and devise the best offerings for our consumers and channel partners. We wish to give them the best in the industry. We have received an overwhelming response throughout the country with over 350 applicants for channel partnership & franchise network experience centres.”

By 2021, GoZero Mobility plans to have 18 experience centres across the country. These centres will be franchise owned and franchise operated. The experience centres will have retail centre for electric bikes, merchandise and accessories, after sales desk and test drive enabled. For any online orders from the respective area, these centres would also act as fulfillment centres.

In the next couple of years, GoZero Mobility is planning to have 80 channel partners. Primarily, these channel partners would be distributors who will be tapping the market through their retail network of 1000 + retailers.

Recently, GoZero Mobility has launched two of its flagship products “One” and “Mile” performance e-bikes in New Delhi. GoZero One priced at Rs. 32,999, powered with 400Wh lithium EnerDrive battery pack which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on single charge. GoZero Mile priced at Rs. 29,999 is powered with 300Wh lithium EnerDrive battery pack which provides 45 kms range. Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort and come with multi-modes of operation giving users freedom to choose the way of riding. Both the e-bikes come with lockable battery pack which makes it very convenient to charge & carry.

According to a recent study, the global electric bikes market is witnessing moderate growth and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the year 2017-2022. In India, the government has encouraged the use of electric bikes, and it is looking forward to convert each and every “fuel-running vehicle” into electric vehicles by the end of the year 2035.