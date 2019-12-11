Grace Cancer Foundation, completes six years of providing succour to cancer patients!

Grace Cancer Foundation, a charity organisation, working towards providing succour to cancer patients, celebrated its sixth anniversary amidst joy, great hope and confidence that the cancer survivors exuded along with the umpteen volunteers and donors. at a cheerful evening, on Saturday at Hotel Daspalla. Present on the occasion were Chief Guest, D.S. Chauhan, IPS, Additional CP, Law and; Shri Sujatha Rao, IPS; Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli; Dr Hemanth Udayaraju; Dr Prameela rani and Shri Prasad Garapati. Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest D S Chauhan said, to have fulfillment we need to give back to society and lauded the efforts of grace.

Grace Cancer Foundation was started six years ago to address this fundamental gap of providing quality access to early detection and offering objective treatment pathways to rural populations. What started as a small initiative then with some of the founders’ own funds and funds collected from a few noble souls has become a movement today. A movement that is backed by more than 3000+ active volunteers with a global reach in 4 continents and 10 countries. The journey from a simple ambition to a movement, has touched more than 6 million citizens through more than 850 cancer awareness/screening camps.

Nothing of this sort would have been even remotely possible without the extra-ordinary generous support of our corporate and individual patrons; scores of doctors and volunteers including school going children who conducted their own fund generation music and art camps for Grace; Government officials and above all, hundreds of villages who opened their doors and hearts to us. While accolades from Guinness and Limca make us happy, our true joy lies in the results that we have been able to generate such as early detection of breast cancer in more than 375 people or identifying more than 285 groups with high risk of cervical cancer. These outcomes are what we are incredibly proud of more than any award. The real-life stories of cured parents and children, uncles and aunts, grandparents and friends are our sources of inspiration.

More than 6 Million people were touched by Grace Cancer foundation till now. In the past year about 375 breast cancers were screen detected and treated. More than 285 Cervical cancers detected by Pap based screening. What started as a humble cancer screening beginning has now catapulted into a pink revolution impacting lives of millions. We are proud to announce addition of 4 Mobile Cancer Screening buses to our fleet.

Grace Cancer Foundation has won the prestigious Guinness World Record for creating awareness on Oral Cancer, Feb 2019. The second edition of Global Cancer Run was held on 13th October, 2019 with more than 10000 participants at Hyderabad. Also, simultaneously the run was held at Nizamabad, Kakinada, Davangere, Sydney, Nasik, Mumbai, Chile and Las Angels with more than 15000 participants.

Grace Cancer Foundation has organized the Nation’s largest Cancer Run on 7th October 2018 with more than 7000 participants joining hands in cancer awareness. It won the Guinness world record for largest simultaneous Self-examination for Breast Cancer consisting of 2790 participants on 20th February 2016. Grace Cancer foundation won the prestigious Limca book of records-2016 for conducting largest number of PAP smears for Cervical Cancers on a single day consisting of 1250 Liquid Based PAP smears.

Thousands of people were detected to have Diabetes and Hypertension for the First time during screening Camps. Grace Mobile Cancer Screening campaign has been very successful in reaching out to the unreached. Mobile Cancer Screening is done at the doorstep of the underprivileged. Thus far more than 5 lakh people have been screened.In 2020, we shall continue to lead the pink revolution.

Chief guest D.S. Chauhan, IPS, Additional CP, Law and order applauding the work of Grace and encouraged the team members to carry forward the work of impacting lives. Shri Sujatha Rao, IPS, Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Dr Prameela rani addressed the gathering. Shri Prasad garapati said, It is high time to work on prevention and screening.