Gurugram burst in the roars of laughter on World Laughter Day

DLF Club5 and DLF The Skycourt, sector 86 celebrated World Laughter Day by hosting comedy evenings with the famous comedian Anubhav Singh last weekend respectively. Both the events saw huge gatherings of Gurugram residents from all age groups.

It was delightful to watch so many people with smiles and laughter on their faces. The show was full of witty jokes and humor that easily connected to the hearts of residents and gave them bouts of laughter. A storyteller comedian and an interactive host, Anubhav Singh captivated the audience with his brand of retrospective comedy. School, companions, professions, battles, choices, decisions – he touched numerous subjects that are part of every individual`s life.

It was very refreshing to have a day full of laughter and so different from day to day life. I sat with some friends and had a really good time. I can`t recall when was the last time we laughed so much together. A great initiative by DLF5 indeed.’ said a resident of DLF5.

World Laughter Day takes place on the first Sunday of May of every year. The celebration of World Laughter Day is a positive manifestation for world peace and is intended to build up a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter.