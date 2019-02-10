Gurugram hosts National Brahmin Convention

‘Sanmarg’ World Brahmin Federation India organised a ‘National Brahmin Convention’ at the Kingdom of Dreams auditorium located in sector 29, Gurugram. The conference was held to propagate the principles of national integrity & unity. Presided by Hon’ble Parliamentarian and ex-minister Pt. Kalraj Mishra, the key note speaker at this event was Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Culture and Environment, GOI. Parliamentarian Ramesh Kaushik along with Mr. Rambilas Sharma, Minister of Education and Tourism, Govt. of Haryana attended this conference.

The event started with lighting of lamp and a hymn paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha. Sanmarg World Brahmin Federation India was represented by Chairman Pt.Mangeram Sharma, President Pt. R.S. Goswami, General Secretary Pt. Sashikant Sharma, Senoir Vice President K.C. Pandey, and Vice President Pt. Ravikant Sharma, Pt. Rakesh Swami and Pt. Rajesh Kaushik. More than 2000 Brahmin representatives from across the nation attended this conference.

Addressing the congregation Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of Culture and Environment, GOI said, “It is not important what we inherited, what we leave behind us is important. We will continue to strive towards taking the society to new heights”. Talking about the importance of such events Mr. Sharma further said, “I am grateful to Pt. Mangeram Sharma for organising this event.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the Hon’ble Ministers Pt. Mangeram Sharma said, “We are pleased to have the august presence of hon’ble Ministers, parliamentarians and other prominent guests. I request Hon’ble Mahesh Sharma ji and Mr. Rambilas from the Haryana government to grant land for building headquarters of our organisation in Gurugram. We hope that our demands are taken into cognizance and discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting”

Accepting the demands of the federation Mr. Rambilas Sharma, Minister of Education and Tourism, Govt. of Haryana said, “We are delighted that Pt. Mangeram Sharma chose Gurugram for holding this congregation and accept their request of land for building of the national headquarters of World Brahmin Federation in Gurugram and also constitute a Brahmin welfare board in the state.”

Regional representatives from J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, UP and few more states also addressed the gathering and shared the scenario of their states and placed their demands in front of them.