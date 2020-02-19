HDFC Bank & SAP Concur solutions powered by Mastercard

SAP® Concur®, the world’s leading brand for travel, expense, and invoice management solutions; HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank; and Mastercard, the world’s leading payment technology company, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable Indian corporates of all sizes to reimagine the way they pay for, reconcile and manage company spending. To help facilitate this, HDFC Bank will be offering a corporate credit card for business travellers, providing a one-stop solution for payment and expense management during business trips. The corporate credit card will enable seamless integration of all business-related spend into SAP Concur offerings, enhancing employee experience, increasing visibility, saving money, and improving corporate efficiency. The card is supported by Mastercard. Challenges facing business travellers As per a recent SAP Concur survey conducted amongst 500 Indian business travellers: 1. Thirty-one percent were stressed about filing expense reports after a business trip in the middle of a busy workday. 2. Owing to the existing gap in business travel expense management solutions, the survey also revealed that 32% of employees lost over INR 7000 of their personal money on a travel related business expense that wasn’t reimbursed.

HDFC Bank & SAP Concur solutions corporate program powered by Mastercard The offering from HDFC Bank and SAP Concur solutions is designed with such user challenges in mind, ensuring that business travellers have a stress-free and productive trip.

The key benefits of the partnership include:

1. Upfront visibility and control of spends: All business spends incurred by an employee are populated in Concur Expense to ensure faster claim submission, processing, and reimbursement in compliance with the organisation’s policies.

2. Cashless payment and digital claim process: Minimizes the need to carry cash and delivers efficiency and accuracy in employee reimbursements.

3. Integrates partner apps: Provides the advantage of a connected ecosystem by leveraging partnerships with Uber for Business, Booking.com, Airbnb, Hilton and other partners.

4. Global Wi-Fi: Complimentary Wi-Fi services across airports, flights, and restaurants that will keep travellers connected without worrying about roaming fees, unsecured connections, or configuring SIMs.

5. Complimentary lounge program: Provides several complimentary lounge visits at international and domestic airports.

“As India’s largest credit card issuer, it is our endeavour to have a card specifically designed for every Indian. Today, we are delighted to partner with SAP Concur solutions to introduce a compelling proposition for corporates and business travellers. With this card, corporates will be able to offer the best business traveller experience through cashless payments that integrate with management solutions for Concur Expense. Corporates can gain greater insights and control, while ensuring regulatory and tax compliance through this solution. Together with SAP Concur solutions, we aim to reinvent the way Indian corporates experience business travel,” said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments Business and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

“Success in business today means finding ways to be more productive while reducing costs. However, as spending gets easier, driving control and improving employee experience gets more complicated. By automating and integrating travel, expense, and invoice management, we are helping our customers build an intelligent spend management platform. This enables them to uncover valuable spend data, simplify processes, and make smart decisions. Using our joint solution, organisations can make strategic decisions based on insights unique to their business and gain a consolidated view of their budget, drive control on how employees spend money, automate payments to speed up processing, and ensure compliance and data accuracy.” said Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Indian subcontinent, SAP Concur.

Travel & Entertainment (T&E) is among the fastest growing spends in Commercial cards space. Today Mastercard offers the most enhanced products in T&E in India including Virtual cards and Transaction controls. These offer the highest level of security and enable greater control, compliance and transparency to corporate expenditure. With the new HDFC Bank and SAP Concur card, powered by Mastercard, corporates can save up to 10% due to increased efficiencies and strategic insights.

The new corporate card solutions allow access to enhanced features for traveller convenience and increased protection against fraud including inbuilt proprietary tools that will help to capture and consolidate accurate financial reporting to enable deep analysis for greater cost savings.” said Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia Mastercard.

SAP Concur solutions can help corporates more efficiently manage their travel and entertainment expenses, the second-largest controllable line item in the financial statement. The SAP Concur mobile app helps travellers manage their trips and expenses from a smartphone or tablet. Business travelers can effortlessly book their travels and file expenses on the go, while having the advantage of accumulating additional bonus reward points and trip credits.

HDFC Bank and SAP Concur solutions Corporate program powered by Mastercard offer best in class reward points, complimentary travel insurance coverage, complimentary lounge access, global Wi-Fi access and Corporate Liability Waiver Insurance (CLWI). Along with these unparalleled benefits, the solution facilitates cashless payments, offering an enhanced employee experience. Expenses can be tracked through electronic card feeds, eliminating errors and increasing visibility at all times.