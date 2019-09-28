How Can Testimonials Affect Your Private Business?

You may have heard conflicting opinions about whether or not testimonials can help your private business. Like with most questions about advertising and promotions, the answer is that it depends. If the right testimonials are in the right place, they can be a huge benefit to your bottom line. However, the wrong style of testimony in the wrong position may even have an effect you don’t intend on.

Keeping in mind that the answer to your question is context-based, the next thing you should think about is how to create a presentation of testimonials that make sense to your particular industry. First of all, you can create a place on your website for advertising success stories.

Secondly, you must understand what fake profiles and testimonials look like so you don’t fall in the trap of having a negative appearance. And third, you can use testimonials to compare yourself to competitors as a way to promote the uniqueness of your services.

Advertising Success Stories

One way that you can use testimonials to your advantage is if you advertise success stories from the perspective of your firm or business. Especially when it comes to testimonials about lawyers or doctors, you’ll find that this is a very valuable tool in humanizing otherwise dry website.

If you go to many different successful legal websites, you’ll see that there are almost always sections for frequently asked questions and for testimonials. This should give you some indication of how other companies are using this method successfully.

Recognizing Fake Profiles

You must understand how to recognize fake profiles because they often come with fake testimonials. Not only will this help you navigate other websites where cheap advertising is blatant, but it will also help you to make sure that the testimonials that you use on your website don’t have the appearance of being inauthentic.

If something that someone truly says is too close to something that a fake profile would say, it’s up to you to massage that quote so that it seems more realistic. We live in a very strange world, but it’s important to recognize the benefits and detriments of different kinds of testimonial language so that you don’t end up getting pegged as ingenuine.

Comparing Yourself To Competitors

Finally, when you initially major business plan, how much time did you spend scoping out your competitors? If you did take the time to do this step thoroughly, then you would’ve looked at what kind of testimonials they have on their websites.

If you notice that there were a lot, how much do you think that contributed to their success rate? Ideally, you’ll find out exactly how much effort you should put into creating testimonials that are better than the ones that your closest competitors have.