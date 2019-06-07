India’s First Film, Media & Arts University Launched by Marwah Studios

India’s First Film, Media & Arts University was recently launched by Marwah Studios which is the first institution that is wholly dedicated to forge and empower creative leaders in the field of Film, Media and Arts. It aims at nurturing young talents by transforming them into leaders of tomorrow through its landscape of professional education in the sphere of media, arts and culture.

With the sprawling 28 acre campus at Raipur (Chhattisgarh), the University boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities coupled with the benefit of experienced faculty employing practical and creative teaching methodologies. The university offers degree and diploma courses in various streams including Cinema, Mass Communication, Performing Arts, Advertising PR & Events, Fashion & Design, Photography, Animation, Management and more.

AAFT University has tied-up with University of Southern California – school of cinema at Los Angeles and The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York to prepare students for global competition. Such alliances are aimed at helping them gain a global perspective of the industry and develop the required skill sets. It will also help them appreciate the crucial role played by media and arts in shaping and transforming the society.

The University has been established by Asian Education Group, a constituent of Marwah Studios which was established in 1993 at Film City, Noida. It is a premier institution that has been training to transform the next generation of media leaders. With expertise in the field of higher education, the Group has imparted media education to more than 17000 students from across the world and has been honored with numerous accolades &awards.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah is the founder and Chancellor of AAFT University where in Mohit Marwah is in the Board of Directors and Mr. Puneet Jindal as COO, Legion of stalwarts from film and media Industry are on board as advisors. Akshay Marwah is the brainchild behind this University. Apart from them the university has a team of renowned academicians and scholars.

Talking about the highlights of this new endeavor, Akshay Marwah said, “We aim and believe in creating global communities of Media, Arts and Culture by inspiring and empowering the youth. The entertainment industry is amongst the most significant sectors in India yet there is no University or professional education facilities to back it. Our mission is to transform students and encourage them to become an expert in the domain of media & arts through professional guidance.”

Mohit Marwah, who is a renowned actor, believes that Media and Cinema have the power to cast a strong impact on the society. He said, “The media and entertainment industry is in continuous demand for well trained, creative and visionary professionals. The AAFT university boasts of professional programs which enable students to explore this influential art form in its dimensions. This would make them competent to make a living in the media and entertainment industry.”