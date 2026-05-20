hubergroup introduces advanced resin technology for offset inks

hubergroup Print Solutions is unveiling another major innovation designed to better meet today’s market requirements. After intensive development work, the international printing ink specialist is launching the next generation of its conventional offset inks, featuring a completely new resin technology. The advanced formulation delivers measurable improvements in printing performance while maintaining consistently high print quality. Printing companies thus benefit from significantly fewer make-ready sheets, more consistent colour reproduction, and a substantial reduction in misting – even on high‑speed presses. The relaunch covers well‑established commercial and packaging ink series, including RESISTA, RAPIDA ECO, ECO-PERFECT-DRY, PACKAGING PLUS, MGA NATURA, and MGA CORONA. Why resin technology matters Resins form the backbone of offset ink systems, defining fundamental characteristics – from physical properties such as viscosity or tack to print performance factors like misting resistance, setting speed or adhesion. Recognising their central role, hubergroup invested in research and development to engineer a resin technology that enhances these properties across the board. „An improved resin means an improved ink,” explains Richard Gill, Product Manager Sheetfed at hubergroup. “As we at hubergroup manufacture our own resins, we can tailor the formulation to precisely meet the performance characteristics we want. This capability enabled us to develop a perfectly aligned resin technology for our conventional offset inks.” Real advantages in everyday production During extensive long‑term production testing, the advanced resin technology has demonstrated clear, quantifiable benefits: Measurable reduction in misting

Wider water window for more stable printing

Significantly lower dampening levels

Fewer sheets required for on‑press adjustments

Stable print density and consistent colour results At the same time, post-print performance remained consistently good. Global rollout across the offset portfolio hubergroup will introduce the new resin technology across its entire global conventional offset portfolio during the first half of 2026. Product names and sales codes will remain unchanged, ensuring a smooth transition. “With this new technology, we are one step ahead of the market and fully aligned with current and future needs of print and packaging companies,” summarises Richard Gill. “We invite customers to reach out to us at any time to learn more about the advantages of this innovation.”