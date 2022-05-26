Milk, Dairy Products and PET Bottles

Milk, kefir, buttermilk, drinking yoghurts and other dairy products are very often packaged in PET bottles. It is a very convenient solution for manufacturers. PET packaging is lightweight, easy to transport and aesthetically pleasing. What is more, the production process of these bottles can be very efficiently – as long as you have modern machinery at your disposal. Today we are going to focus precisely on machines, and more specifically on SMF machines for PET bottle production.

PET Bottles – Advantages

Before we move on to specific machines, let’s answer the question: why are PET bottles a good solution?

Little waste is generated during production, the process is economical.

The bottles are lightweight, they are therefore easy in distribution.

In addition, PET bottles are aesthetically pleasing, we have a choice of sizes, shapes and even colours.

The bottles can be resealed and opened many times, they are leak-proof and damage-resistant.

SMF Bottle Blowing Machines

SMF is a manufacturer that has been active on the Polish and foreign markets for over 30 years. SMF focuses on creating solutions for packaging industry, it designs and manufactures bottle blowing machines and filling lines. SMF machines are supplied to as many as 80 countries worldwide.

Which SMF machines in particular are recommended for PET bottle production for dairy products?

PET Bottle Production For Dairy Products

Maximum performance at minimum costs? With SMF it is possible. Here are 2 top machines from the manufacturer.

Optima 8 – is a modern, 8-slot, electric machine enabling the production of bottles with a capacity from 200 ml to 2000 ml, of various shapes (round, square, trigger, asymmetrical and others). The machine has a compact design and is equipped with high-quality components from manufacturers such as Mitsubishi, EATON and Lutze. Further advantages are: energy efficiency, swift and trouble-free change of mould and neck format, unloading of bottles directly onto the air conveyor.

The HS 600 is a four-slot, in-line machine capable of producing bottles from 200 ml to 2.5 l (optionally up to 3 l). FESTO pneumatic cylinders are responsible for processes such as the loading of preforms, movements of the clamping unit and tension rods. The machine is compact in size, changing the shape and format of the neck is seamless.

Check out the best dairy bottle machines from SMF and order online. SMF offers blow moulding machines capable of producing from 1,000-3,000 bottles to as many as 34,000 bottles per hour. Place your trust in the modern solutions, expand your business with SMF!