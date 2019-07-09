New India’s Budget with fresh ideas, methods and solutions analyzed and simplified by Moneycontrol

The upcoming 90th Union Budget carries the expectations of more than a million people. Presented by the country’s first female finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 5, the budget seeks to lay down the PM’s focus on the vision of a New India. The budget with a focus to resolve pressing issues aims to propel the nation towards progress and formulate new solutions for existing policies and reforms. Recognized as the go-to-destination for one and all on Budget Day, moneycontrol endeavors to provide its users an expert-led and data-driven analysis of the budget for its audience. Following the phenomenal viewership of its reportage on the earlier editions of the Budget, this year, moneycontrol with #TheNewIndiaBudget will present its discerning readers with real-time, in-depth analysis of the budget.

Regarded as the foundation for the growth of New India, the first budget post the largest democratic election is expected to be an innovative/ disruptive echo of the interim budget with specific attention towards social welfare. Moneycontrol, as the market leader in the finance and business news sector will bring together industry veterans and thought leaders to present insightful and in-depth analytical inputs. Charting out the country’s economic future for the next year, moneycontrol, will offer its audience an unrivalled round-the-clock coverage to cover the impact and effect both in the short term and the long term.

In addition to finance sector, moneycontrol will also highlight the reforms and policies that the government has in store regarding jobs, taxes, farmers and households and will feature critical issues that require immediate attention and amendments. Battling the war of eyeballs,moneycontrol will cement its foundation as the foremost leader by laying impetus towards financial literacy and raising audiences’ awareness of the larger ramifications thereby allowing the investor to make better informed decision.

Commenting on this Mr. Gautam Shelar, Business Head, moneycontrol said, “The upcoming budget is set to be of immense importance due to the task at hand for the government to resolve the issues that the country faces, in addition to aligning to the PM’s vision of a New India. Through #TheNewIndiaBudget, we, at moneycontrol, want to let our audiences know in the best ways possible about the innovation and novelty that the government aims to bring in the form of new ideas, methods and solutions that will take them one step closer towards a New India. With audiences seeking information on such an important day, it is necessary that we decode policies and reforms in a manner that they find easy to grasp and understand in a convenient format. With the customer at the very core of what moneycontrol stands for, we once again endeavor to make a mark as experts in the field of finance and business on one of the biggest days for the country’s economic future.”