Okinawa Scooters Enhances Customer Delight with Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform

At the IoT India Congress, Curtain Raiser 2019, New Delhi, Aeris, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for Enterprises, announced that it is providing Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform to Okinawa Scooters, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company established in 2015 for its B2B and B2C segments.

Okinawa works on an eco-friendly, sustainable and socially responsible model with an objective of protecting nature through the ‘3 principles’ of: Go green, Save Mother Earth and Reduce the Carbon Dioxide imprint on the planet. It manufactures high-speed EVs with the help of state-of-the-art technology. While Okinawa focuses on safety and security features for the consumer segment, Aeris enables the company to provide an integrated solution with insights on Trips, Alerts, Driver Behaviour, Find My Scooter, Secure Park and SOS. Okinawa’s customers can even immobilize the vehicle remotely in an event of theft. For enterprises, asset safety and productivity of rider helps them to get more out their assets. The solution is available on mobile app for customers and on web for enterprises.

Today, the four technology-driven trends predominate in the automotive sector—electrification, shared mobility, connectivity and autonomous driving. Digitization in the manufacturing industry has enhanced its capabilities to access, analyze, and manage enormous amounts of data while rapidly developing the information architecture in the factory.

Aeris offers end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions and services for the automobile, insurance, healthcare, utilities and manufacturing industries. Its comprehensive Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform (AMP) helps enterprises enhance revenue, create new services and business models. Aeris allows enterprises to evangelize and embark on their digital transformation journey across a portfolio of business solutions.

Aeris has successfully created unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across many vertical sectors. Aeris empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.

CLICK TO TWEET: Aeris (@AerisM2M) & Okinawa Scooters (@OkinawaScooters ) work together to bring green and connected transporation to India via #InternetofThings solutions & managed services in #India. #IoT #AerisIoT #AerisMobilityPlatform #AMP #okinawa http://www.aeris.com/news/

Supporting Quotes

Mr. Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters

“As we move into the Internet-of-Things world, such vehicles which have AI and machine learning incorporated within their functional mechanism are required to keep the user ahead of the curve. Vehicles would need to be equipped to engage easily with devices such as smartphones and laptops, and have in-built mechanisms such as geo-fencing or remote ignition control to provide complete security. Such vehicles will also contribute in reducing the burden of the government on dedicated security allocation, and can act as a foot soldier for the rider themselves. Our 2 flagship models Ridge+ & i-Praise are now connected scooters with the support provided by Aeris connected technology.”

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India

Keeping in line with India’s vision for 100% electric vehicles by 2030, Aeris, India started investing in the Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP) for the electric vehicle segment, last year. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that the fruits of our investments are now realized with the commencement of our engagement with Okinawa. We are enabling the Indian electric vehicle OEMs to become future ready with our globally proven AMP offering.

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources