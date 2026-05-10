Mahindra Group Appoints Vimal Agarwal as Group Chief Internal Auditor

Appointment reflects the Group’s strong focus on governance, risk management and internal controls

Chandigarh, May 10, 2026: Mahindra Group announced the appointment of Mr. Vimal Agarwal as Group Chief Internal Auditor, effective July 1, 2026. He will also be part of the Senior Management Personnel.

Mr. Agarwal currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. He will take over from Mr. K N Vaidyanathan, Executive Vice-President & Group Chief Internal Auditor of the Mahindra Group, who will superannuate on June 30, 2026, after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, including over 14 years with the Mahindra Group.

Anand G. Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Vimal Agarwal as Group Chief Internal Auditor. Vimal brings 25 years of experience across finance, governance and business strategy, and is recognised for strengthening governance frameworks, enhancing internal controls and enabling Boards and leadership teams in shaping and executing growth strategies. I sincerely thank Vaidy for his valuable contributions to the group and wish him a wonderful retirement.”

Mr. Vimal Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and MBA with 25 years of experience in finance, governance and business strategy across multinational corporations and listed Indian entities. He is recognised for strengthening governance frameworks, enhancing internal controls and enabling Boards and leadership teams in shaping and executing growth strategies.

During his tenure at PepsiCo India, Vimal advanced through multiple leadership roles, driving financial operations, planning & analytics and supply chain finance, while embedding strong internal controls and governance practices.

After joining Mahindra Lifespaces as CFO, he partnered with business leaders to scale sales and increase market capitalisation, while leading fundraising, digitalisation and private equity joint ventures. As CFO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. over the last two years, he has enabled a comprehensive growth strategy and leveraged his expertise in financial planning, investor relations and performance optimisation.