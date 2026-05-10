Ambuja Cements Builds and Inaugurates Community Hall in Upparwahi village, Chandrapur

Chandigarh, 10 May 2026: Ambuja Cements, the 9th largest building materials solutions provider globally and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, through its CSR initiative, inaugurated a community hall in Upparwahi village, Chandrapur district, as part of its ongoing initiatives to strengthening rural infrastructure and improving quality of life. The hall will address a long-standing need for a dedicated common space to support social, educational, and cultural activities, benefiting the local community.

The community hall was inaugurated by former Member of Parliament Shri Naresh Puglia, in the presence of representatives from Ambuja Cement, local leaders, and village stakeholders. The facility has been designed as a multi-purpose space to host Gram Sabha meetings, awareness programmes on health and education, skill development sessions, and self-help group engagements. It also provides a platform for cultural events and social gatherings, enabling stronger community interaction and participation.

Through this initiative, Ambuja Cements aims to enhance access to community-led development programmes while fostering social cohesion and inclusive growth. The hall is expected to serve as a critical enabler for capacity-building activities, youth engagement, and collaborative decision-making at the village level, contributing to long-term socio-economic development.

The inauguration witnessed strong participation from village residents and stakeholders, reflecting community ownership and support. The initiative reinforces Ambuja Cements’ commitment to driving sustainable rural development through focused infrastructure interventions that enhance community engagement, enable access to opportunities, and improve overall quality of life.