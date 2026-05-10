IHCL Sings a Tree of LIfe Resort in Kamshet

Chandigarh, May 10, 2026: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of a Tree of Life resort in Kamshet, Maharashtra. This project will be renovated and room inventory will be doubled to offer the brand experience.

Ms. Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “The Kamshet–Lonavala–Pawna corridor has evolved into a well-established drive-to leisure market, supported by consistent demand across segments including short-stay vacations, social celebrations and corporate events. Its proximity to Mumbai and Pune continues to shape demand patterns, with guests seeking immersive, nature-led experiences. This signing marks Tree of Life’s entry into this market, aligning with the brand’s focus on offering intimate, experience-driven stays and we are delighted to partner with Mr. Kalyan Borade for this project.”

The 30-key Tree of Life Kamshet offers expansive views of the Sahyadri hills. The resort features an all-day dining restaurant with a bar and houses recreational amenities like a swimming pool and an outdoor nature spa along with event spaces including a glasshouse with adjoining lawns and an amphitheatre, designed to host social and corporate gatherings. Tree of Life Kamshet also designs curated experiences with organic farming, wine and jam making and bespoke lakeside dining.

Mr. Kalyan Borade, said, “We are pleased to partner with IHCL to bring the Tree of Life brand to Kamshet. This association brings together our shared vision for the destination with the brand’s expertise in hospitality.”

Set amidst the lush greenery of the Western Ghats, Kamshet is one of India’s best paragliding destinations. Visitors can explore Pawna Lake, Bedse Caves, Kondeshwar Temple, and several popular paragliding sites in and around the region.