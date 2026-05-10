Andhra Pradesh Secures Landmark AMCA Flight Testing & Integration Complex at Puttaparthi

AP Allocates 350 Acres for DRDO-ADA AMCA Flight Testing Hub; 300 More Acres Planned for Aerospace Manufacturing Ecosystem

Chandigarh, May 10: In a major milestone for India’s indigenous defence and aerospace ambitions, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has formally extended full state support and commitments for the establishment of a world-class Aircraft Integration & Flight Testing Complex by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The strategic facility is expected to play a critical role in advancing India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme and future indigenous combat aircraft and unmanned aerial systems programmes.

The project has received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Defence following sustained engagement between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Government of India. The initiative aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Andhra Pradesh’s Defence & Aerospace Policy 4.0 aimed at positioning the state as a leading aerospace and advanced manufacturing destination.

As part of the approved framework, the Andhra Pradesh Government will facilitate:

• Allocation of 150 acres adjoining the Puttaparthi runway for the Aircraft Integration & Flight Testing Complex

• Allocation of an additional 200 acres for a satellite office complex and residential township

• Extension of the runway length to 10,000 feet

• Development of critical aviation infrastructure including ATC tower, navigation aids and meteorological support systems

• Facilitation of approvals for creation of a dedicated Local Flying Zone in coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force

The proposed facility will support aircraft assembly, systems integration and flight testing activities for the AMCA programme and other future combat aviation platforms being developed in the country.

In another major boost to the aerospace ecosystem, the Government has authorised Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to immediately initiate development of industrial land banks in the surrounding region, including 300 acres earmarked for private industry partners to establish aerospace and defence manufacturing facilities.

The integrated aerospace ecosystem planned around the AMCA testing hub is expected to attract investments across aircraft systems integration, avionics, precision engineering, propulsion systems, unmanned aerial platforms, advanced materials and defence electronics manufacturing. The project is also expected to generate significant opportunities for MSMEs, suppliers, skilling institutions and research partnerships in the region.

The Government Order further authorises the Industries & Commerce Department to execute necessary MoUs and institutional coordination mechanisms with ADA, DRDO and the Ministry of Defence for expeditious grounding and implementation of the project in Andhra Pradesh.

With this development, Andhra Pradesh strengthens its position as an emerging national hub for aerospace, defence manufacturing, advanced engineering and next-generation industrial ecosystems.