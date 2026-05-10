Godrej Enterprises Group advances India’s aero engine capabilities through precision engineering and global trust

Maharashtra is well positioned to emerge as a globally significant aerospace manufacturing and supply chain hub

Chandigarh, 10 May 2026: The Aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group is strengthening India’s aero engine and high-value aerospace manufacturing capabilities through advanced precision engineering, world-class quality execution, and deep trust built with leading global players. As the only private company in India with demonstrated capability to manufacture all modules of an aero engine, Godrej is playing a significant role in advancing the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Established in the 1980s, the aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group has been a trusted partner in several nation-building missions and has steadily evolved into a key player within the global aerospace ecosystem. Today, it partners with leading aerospace OEMs including Boeing, Safran Aircraft Engines, GE Aerospace, Rolls Royce and RTX—relationships built on flawless execution, zero-defect quality, and consistent delivery of complex, safety-critical aerospace systems. The business has recorded nearly 25% year-on-year growth, while exports have grown by over 30%, reflecting its expanding role in global aerospace supply chains.

Looking ahead, the business has committed an investment of approximately ₹100 crore over the next three years to accelerate innovation-led growth across design, research and development, new product development, and advanced digital manufacturing technologies. Its engineering capabilities are anchored by a dedicated R&D centre, including a specialised design office focused on mechanical and electromechanical actuation systems for aircraft—marking an important milestone in the company’s transition from built-to-print to built-to-spec capabilities.

Further strengthening this ambition is the business’ new manufacturing facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra, spread across 100 acres and two plants, which will serve as a critical capacity expansion hub for advanced aerospace and propulsion-adjacent programmes serving both India and global OEMs. Backed by strong infrastructure, port connectivity, a deep engineering talent pool, and a growing advanced manufacturing ecosystem, Maharashtra is well positioned to emerge as a globally significant aerospace manufacturing and supply chain hub.

Maneck Behramkamdin, Business Head, Aerospace Business, Godrej Enterprises Group, said: “Aero engine ecosystems are built on deep engineering capability, uncompromising quality, resilient supply chains, and sustained execution credibility. Our journey reflects the trust we have earned from global OEMs and our long-term commitment to indigenising critical aerospace systems. With continued investments in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and people capability, Godrej is well positioned to support India’s aero engine ambitions and contribute meaningfully to the global aerospace value chain.”

A defining milestone in this journey has been Godrej’s indigenous development and manufacture of critical aerospace systems, including actuators—positioning it among a select few with such advanced capabilities in India. This reflects the company’s evolution from a precision component manufacturer to a design-led engineering partner capable of delivering integrated aerospace systems.

Driven by precision engineering, a strong quality culture, and long-term capability building, Godrej continues to strengthen India’s position as a trusted and globally competitive aerospace manufacturing partner.