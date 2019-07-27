One year preparation is ideal for CLAT

CLAT 2019 examinations were successfully conducted recently and provided the ambitious platform to many law aspirants. Yet many of them, who were just short of the mark to make it, should focus on their preparation strategy to come over their previous mistakes. As the exams will be conducted next year to fulfil the dreams of many other aspirants, early preparation will help them provide an upper hand in excelling CLAT 2020 examination. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem. Many aspirants lose the chances of fulfilling their dreams assuming the journey frivolously.

With a wide variety of opportunities, degree in law give huge scope of career in paralegal, detective, litigators, lawyers, judicial services, social work and working as corporate lawyers in MNCs , banks and also starting one’s own business respectively. Students and Parents both need to understand how important the foundational step of clearing the entrance exam is and parents need to decide whether they want their child to have fun now and struggle later when the focus shifts to board class in order to score a good percentage for a good college.

Preparing for entrance exam of LAW is no rocket science and to understand how, it is always better to start the preparation a year before than to have last minute stress and mistakes. Syllabus procrastinated to the last minute creates anxiety and confusion for students that leads to demeaning the confidence of students appearing for competitive entrance exams, hence it is very much important to start the preparation well on time before it’s too late said Mr. Amandeep Rajgotra, National Product Head –LAW.

As an aspirant, students should know their pain points like Vocabulary. Vocabulary cannot be mastered overnight and requires a constant effort. Current Affairs are also an ongoing process to make or break section in any competitive examination.The mission is to equip every student with the ability to fulfill his/her dreams of getting admission in a reputed law college and make their dream into a reality. We all are aware of the proverb ‘early bird catches the worm’; similarly earlier the students start preparing for their entrance preparation better will be the result leading the students to have a brighter future.

Management of Time is very important for a student to focus on class 12th boards and to prepare for entrance examinations altogether. It becomes essential for the student to maintain a balance between the two exams and being attentive so that they can easily switch to the course to revise for their competitive exams when boards end. It is important for students to spare time to put their efforts in keeping pace with constant practice. This include solving last year papers to get the idea of the format of the questions in the next exam and giving regular mock tests to prepare yourself within the time added Mr. Kapoor.