Relive the warmth of Art & Culture with Mayur Utsav 2019

The Art, Culture & Language Department of the Delhi government under Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to hold 2-day Mayur Utsav from 23-24 Nov at different locations of Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The much-awaited Delhi Mayur Utsav this year will witness performances by renowned singer Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao.

“It is a proud moment to see that a small initiative taken to allow the locals to experience regular involvement and belongingness with the event and the cultural heritage, thereby, building an association locally on a regular basis has garnered a huge response that today Sahitya Kala Parishad is organizing the 2nd edition of Mayur Utsav to connect with the common people and make them connected with the Indian Heritage and Culture. I thank all the artists performing in this year’s Utsav” said Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.



Last year Delhi Government took the initiative to organise Mayur Utsav with an aim to create a cultural space that will help in reviving the lost sensitivity towards the culture and heritage of India. After a grand success of the event, this year the organizers are conducting the festival on a bigger platform to connect with the common people and the underprivileged to provide them with an opportunity to witness eminent artists and various genres of Arts.

*Day 1: 24th November 2019 (Sunday)*

The audience will witness the spectacular with the performance by Hindi film industry’s famous playback singer Mohit Chauhan. His music has been appreciated in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood movies. The former member of Indipop band Silk Route will make a grand appearance on the first day of Mayur Utsav. The evening will be woven into the magical experience with a puppet show by Puran Bhatt. A puppeteer from Rajasthan, his group of puppeteer families settled in Delhi almost fifty years ago. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003, by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama. This show will be followed by a folk dance by Gajendra Rana.

*Day 2: 25th November 2019 (Monday)*

The evening will see some grand musical moments as Shilpa Rao will be present to mesmerize the audience with her live performance. Shilpa Rao is a famous Indian singer who rose to popularity with the release of “Khuda Jaane” from Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. She has been part of movies like Paa, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Following her performance will be the puppet show by Puran Bhatt. His larger than life puppets will create a magical aura for the audience to remember for a long time. There will be Shenai recital and folk dance to make the evening a memorable cultural event for the audience of East Delhi.