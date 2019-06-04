RichFeel to come to Cancer Patients Aid

India’s most trusted and prominent haircare brand RichFeel has come up with a social initiative wherein it would provide free hair treatment to the cancer patients throughout the year all over India. Appropriately named ‘Drop the Scarf’, this initiative aims at bringing back one’s lost self-confidence and restore their self-image after people lose their hair through cancer treatment.

Through the Meenaxiben and Rekhaben Shah Memorial Trust, Dr. Apoorva Shah and Dr. Sonal Shah, Founder of RichFeel and India’s first certified Trichologist & Pioneer of Trichologist in India, as a corporate social responsibility initiative, are striving to bring in a positive outlook and change in the lives of cancer patients.

This initiative will help with image-enhancement, appearance and provide one-on-one consultancy, an attempt to help patients face their challenges with cancer, with a positive mind frame and in turn help to boost their confidence and self-esteem.

Dr. Apoorva Shah, Founder of RichFeel and the Pioneer of Trichology in India, said, “It’s always a pleasure to help cancer patients and give back to society in some way. I am extremely honoured to be hosting this noble cause. If anyone is fighting cancer with treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, it is inevitable to lose hair and when that happens it causes great trauma to the patients.

It’s a big achievement when I get to contribute in this way as it’s always a delight whenever I get to see their happy faces at the end of the day. Also, hair and skin are the two most visible parts of human anatomy and goes a long way in building one’s self-image. Cancer patients fear losing hair and subsequently have low self-esteem and confidence. RichFeel strives to give back a person his/her confidence by providing free hair systems during their fight for cancer,” said Dr Apoorva Shah.

During their path-breaking journey over the last 38 years, this renowned Trichologist has won several accolades in India as well as abroad and introduced pioneering treatments for hair from all over the world. The RichFeel Trichology Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to recognize and treat most hair and scalp conditions.

RichFeel has been providing expertise in hair care, beauty and personal care for over 3 decades now. It offers a complete solution to all your hair and scalp problems ranging from hair loss to dandruff, alopecia, premature greying, male and female pattern baldness, using the latest of technologies & treatments, including advanced hair camouflaging techniques: non-surgical and surgical.

Cancer patients can consult esteemed doctors of RichFeel free of cost for any hair and scalp-related problems. They provide holistic solutions for cancer patient’s hair care. RichFeel has pledged to enrich the lives of the cancer patients and provides them newfound confidence, while recognizing all those who have supported them along the way. The Clinics specialise in best & the most advanced hair loss treatments, post chemotherapy. Today, RichFeel has a presence in 33 cities with 88 centres all over India.