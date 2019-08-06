Sharda University ignites young minds through informative Internship

Physics Department of Sharda University organized a 5-day DST INSPIRE Internship Science Camp” sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (Govt. of India), from 29th July to 2nd August. Dr. Meenal Gupta was the coordinator of the event. The camp engaged more than 130 Class XI students from various schools in and around the NCR region. The camp aimed at inspiring young minds with several informative and interactive sessions by esteemed DST mentors in the morning, and hands on laboratory sessions in Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Mathematics and Environmental Science in the afternoon.

Prof. SBS Mishra, NIT Jalandhar was one of the mentor of the camp who came first day. Other Sharda University dignitaries present included Prof. GRC Reddy (Vice Chancellor), Prof. RP Agrawal (Chief Advisor), Prof. HS Gaur (Dean of School of Basic Sciences and Research), Prof. PK Singh (HOD Physics) & Dr. Meenal Gupta (Physics Dept, Organizer of DST science camp).

Addressing the students, Prof. GRC Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University said “India had a great history in science and with all our efforts we can take a giant leap in the near future. The students should focus on ‘How and Why’ of things rather than just focusing on rote learning. In 21st century, the pecking order of countries would not be determined by their military or economic power, but by their knowledge power.”

DST Mentor, Prof. SBS Mishra said, “RC Feynman once wrote a scientific paper titled “There is plenty of room at the bottom” which led to scientists developing smaller and smaller devices to store data leading up to today’s nanotechnology revolution”. Next was a talk on emerging trends in computer science including artificial intelligence, data science and virtual reality by Dr. B.B. Sagar, CS, BIT Noida.

Bioinformatics, Mathematics were in focus on the second day and included lectures from mentors such as Dr. Latha Narayanan, Shri Venkateshwara College, DU who shared her insights on diverse areas within biology and informatics and also talked about interesting streams, such as protein modelling and genomics, computer aided drug design among others. Dr. M.M. Mishra, Asst. Prof, Mathematics, Hansraj College briefed the students about the fundamental structure of mathematics.

On the third day, Prof. Mohammed Fahim, Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, an expert in Cardio-Pulmonary physiology advised students on options and strategies of choosing a career in science. It was followed by a lecture on “Research Advances in Plant Biotechnology and Crop Improvement” by Dr. Manoj K. Sharma, Asst. Prof, JNU.

On the 4th day, Dr. R.K. Kotnala NPL, New Delhi, discussed about the emerging field of Hydro-Electrical Cells (HECs) and gave a live demonstration of cells made in his lab when those cells lit up LED lights by just coming into contact with water. Prof. RM Mehra from Sharda university educated the students on semiconductor physics and solar cells.

On the final day Prof. HS Gaur Sharda University talked about careers in agricultural science. DST mentor Prof. P.K. Joshi, School of Environmental Sciences, JNU addressed the students on “Geo-informatics for environmental management” using remote sensing data from satellites and Prof. Anand Mohan, Dayalbagh Educational Institute talked about Geology, while emphasizing the fact that how crucial it is to protect the Earth’s vulnerable soil cover upon which our agriculture is based.

At the valedictory function, Prof. HS Gaur (Dean SBSR, Sharda University) welcomed the Chief Guest Prof. Ravinder Kumar (retired IGNOU). He discussed the importance of young students knowing the process in which science progresses. Quoting Thomas Kun he said “science doesn’t progress linearly but in episodes that mark discontinuous jumps from one paradigm to another. Even social sciences could qualify to be called sciences”. Prof. RM Mehra, Prof. HS Gaur and Prof. Ravinder Kumar distributed awards for essay writing competition.

One of the highlights of the science camp were the afternoon laboratory sessions, where students enthusiastically participated in various hands on scientific activities in Sharda University laboratories of Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Mathematics & Environmental Science.