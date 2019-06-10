Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd. expands its KODAK XPRO TV portfolio with KODAK 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TV Models

India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), an authorized Kodak brand licensee, announces the expansion of its new KODAK XPRO TV series with the launch of KODAK 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TVs. Coupled with an impressive array of features, these new additions to the KODAK XPRO TV series are equipped with features such as 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

The 43-inch FHD variant comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080pixels with display size of 108cm while the 50-inch FHD variant comes with the same resolution and a display size of 124 cm. These latest offerings are loaded with impressive features such as WIFI connectivity, LAN connectivity, Web browsing and MIRACAST.

Both the TVs are launching on FLIPKART on 10th June.

With the previous launches of Kodak-branded televisions under HD, FHD and UHD series, today’s announcement of the newly launched KODAKXPRO TV series has further strengthened SPPL’s commitment to address the needs of their customers to ensure that advanced technology reaches Indian customers at affordable prices.

Speaking about the launch of the new products, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, SPPL said, “We embrace change and have always been innovating to bring a different experience to our customers. Recently we added KODAK XPRO TVs to our family of TV products so customers can experience big screen TVs with affordable prices.”

Key Specifications: