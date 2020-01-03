Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, on 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th of January, 2020

This is the 19th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, which is dedicated to late PT. Ravi Shankar Ji. This year the four day long festival of classical music and dance will witness the performances from veterans like pt.vishwamohan bhatt (mohan veena), pt. salil bhatt (satvik veena), smt. parveen sultana(vocal), ustad aashish khan (sarod), bikram ghosh (tabla), ustad wasifuddin dagar(dhrupad), pt.channulal mishra(thumri), pt.hariprasad chaurasia(flute), pt.rajendra gangani (jaipur gharana kathak), dr.uma sharma(kathak nritya bhav), ustad shujaat khan(sitar), pt.ulhas kashalkar (vocal), ustad amaan ali bangash(sarod), ustad ayaan ali bangash (sarod) and ustad amjad ali khan (sarod).

Under the aegis of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts and with guidance of Dr. Vinay Bharat Ram and Dr. Uma Sharma (Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan) the festival has continuously grown with more luminaries joining the stage to a larger audience during the four days of performances. Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts is the principal sponsor and committed to make this event, the premiere Indian, Classical music event of the country.

Dr. Uma Sharma the PADMA BHUSHAN Kathak dancer who is conducting this event from last 18 years to encourage today’s generation and to absorb our traditional dance and music in a kind of environment created like (MEHFIL ANDAAZ). Endeavoring and commemorating the legendary guru- shishya parampara in the (MEHFIL ANDAZ) through our programs.

Dr. Uma Sharma, the renowned Kathak dancer and Padma Bhushan, has been the pivotal point of the successful journey of this festival throughout, reaching out to the best performing artists. Her school, Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan too shares responsibilities during the festival.

“In today’s time our youth is attracted more to western and pop music which is going in our industry, but in this they are forgetting one most important thing our heritage dance and music.”-Said Padm Bhushan Dr. Uma Sharma

“Swami Haridas Tansen mahotsav is promoting Indian classical music at the top most level and creating awareness about Indian culture and music amongst the common listeners, its great to be a part of this grand music festival”– Said Grammy award winner Padm Bhushan Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Dr. Uma Sharma has been organizing this festival for last 18 years, this time I have been invited to perform in this festival, I am very excited that I am getting a chance to perform and I will focus to perform on ‘Pad’ which is written by Swami Haridas- said PT. Rajendra Gangani

“Swami Haridas Tansen Mahotsav is an iconic music festival of India for more than a decade and certainly Delhi’s biggest music event. It is attracting audiences in very large numbers, this festival is India’s answer to the world famous Woodstock festival”-Said Tantree Samrat Pt Salil Bhatt

“Delhi audience bahut samajhdar hai. Sab log aate hain. It has been 9-10 years since I have been performing regularly in Delhi, and admire the grand level at which such classical festivals are organised here,” – Said Pt Chhannulal Mishra.

The festival is now also supported by Modern School, SRF Limited, Art Karat, Lemon Tree Hotels Group and HCL Concerts. Continuing the tradition of bringing the best classical dance and music performers the Delhi audience can look forward to a real treat during the four day festival on the Modern School Barakhamba road.