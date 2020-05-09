TCL Launches LOCKDOWN offers: Aims to Keep Customers Entertained During the Extended Lockdown

As lockdown extends further till May 17, 2020, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, endeavors to add a little dose of entertainment to consumers’ lives. The brand, in line with this objective, has launched two new offers which will run till May 31, 2020: First a combo offer comprising TCL’s Smart TV and Smart AC and second, TCL’s Smart Android TV S6500 separately, at exciting prices.

The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at INR 82,980.

Sporting a slim design that perfectly blends with room interiors, the TCL smart TV comes equipped with built-in Google Assistant to give users quick access to entertainment along with control over other devices within their home. It also offers a wide array of content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ToppScholars and Mx Player, among others.

Powered by artificial intelligence, TCL’s AI Ultra-Inverter AC, on the other hand, offers the right mix of new-age features like smart connectivity, high performance, low power consumption and durability, to name a few. It also features a titan gold fin along with a silver ion filter, which is designed to prevent the accumulation of dust and impede the growth of microbes such as spores, viruses and fungi – thus keeping the indoor air pure and clean.

To double the fun and efficiency, the ultra-modern air conditioner enables users to seamlessly connect their TCL Smart AC to TCL Smart TV.

The second offer includes TCL’s smart android TV S6500, available in both 32-inch and 43-inch at INR 11,990 and INR 21,990 respectively.

The smart Android TV offers features like the smart volume that automatically adjusts programming volume and eliminates sudden sound fluctuations, usually experienced when switching channels. Micro dimming technology is another exciting feature that analyses TV content in hundreds of separate zones to adjust the brightness and darkness. It also has a sports mode to offer audiences an immersive feeling of live-action sports events.

Commenting on the new range of offers, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “Although the extended lockdown was a necessary step, it has also added more stress to the daily routines of people. The latest offers by TCL are intended to help consumers unwind from this monotony and stay entertained during these boring hours. At TCL, we keep consumers at the forefront and strive to surprise them with new tech offerings every time. Going forward, we will roll out more such offers and keep our consumers delved into the world of ease and entertainment till lockdown and beyond.”

About TCL: TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in Q1-Q3 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.