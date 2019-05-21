The Deltin launches summer refreshing offers for a short getaway in Daman

The Deltin, Daman presents to you the ideal summer break package for kids. For those of you who want to escape the daily grind and enjoy a seasonal getaway with your children, the magnificent 5 star property provides you with just the much needed enticing offers.

Valid from 8th May, 2019 to 30th June, 2019, these enthralling offers are sure to attract all those value conscious travelers who wish to have a great time with their family at a luxurious property with expansive facilities.

With room packages starting from Rs. 7,000 plus taxes for one night from Sunday to Thursday, the offer entitles 1 to 2 kids below 12 years to stay for free inclusive of buffet breakfasts. Additionally, for travelers who want to spend minimum 2 nights at the deluxe hotel, they have packages starting at RS. 16,500 plus taxes from Sunday to Thursday and Rs. 19,500 plus taxes for Friday & Saturday. This offer entitles for 1 or 2 kids below 12 years with complimentary buffet breakfast and dinner.

CP PLAN RATE (SUMMER BLAST OFFER – KID STAY FREE OFFER) Room Type Inclusion Length Of Stay Weekday (Sunday To Thursday) CP + Applicable GST Superior King Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7000 Superior Queen Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7000 Deluxe King Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7490 Deluxe Queen Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7490

MAP PLAN RATE (SUMMER BLAST OFFER) Room Type Inclusion Length Of Stay Weekday (Sunday To Thursday ) Weekend(Friday & Saturday) MAP + Applicable GST MAP + Applicable GST Superior King Room Buffet Breakfast & Dinner (Buffet / TDH Menu) 2 nights 16500 19500 Superior Queen Room Buffet Breakfast & Dinner (Buffet / TDH Menu) 2 nights 16500 19500 Deluxe King Room Buffet Breakfast & Dinner (Buffet / TDH Menu) 2 nights 18500 21500 Deluxe Queen Room Buffet Breakfast & Dinner (Buffet / TDH Menu) 2 nights 18500 21500

*Terms & Conditions Apply