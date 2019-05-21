The Deltin launches summer refreshing offers for a short getaway in Daman

May 21, 2019 Prabeen Dansil Business 0

The Deltin launches summer refreshing offers for a short getaway in Daman
Share

The Deltin, Daman presents to you the ideal summer break package for kids. For those of you who want to escape the daily grind and enjoy a seasonal getaway with your children, the magnificent 5 star property provides you with just the much needed enticing offers.

Valid from 8th May, 2019 to 30th June, 2019, these enthralling offers are sure to attract all those value conscious travelers who wish to have a great time with their family at a luxurious property with expansive facilities.

With room packages starting from Rs. 7,000 plus taxes for one night from Sunday to Thursday, the offer entitles 1 to 2 kids below 12 years to stay for free inclusive of buffet breakfasts. Additionally, for travelers who want to spend minimum 2 nights at the deluxe hotel, they have packages starting at RS. 16,500 plus taxes from Sunday to Thursday and Rs. 19,500 plus taxes for Friday & Saturday. This offer entitles for 1 or 2 kids below 12 years with complimentary buffet breakfast and dinner.

CP PLAN RATE (SUMMER  BLAST OFFER – KID STAY FREE OFFER)
 

Room Type

  

Inclusion

 Length Of

Stay

 Weekday (Sunday To Thursday)
CP + Applicable GST
Superior King Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7000
Superior Queen Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7000
Deluxe King Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7490
Deluxe Queen Room Buffet Breakfast 1 night 7490

MAP PLAN RATE (SUMMER  BLAST OFFER)
 

 

Room Type

  

 

Inclusion

  

Length Of

Stay

 Weekday (Sunday To

Thursday )

 Weekend(Friday & Saturday)
MAP + Applicable

GST

 MAP + Applicable

GST
 

Superior King Room

 Buffet Breakfast & Dinner

(Buffet / TDH Menu)

  

2 nights

  

16500

  

19500
 

Superior Queen Room

 Buffet Breakfast & Dinner

(Buffet / TDH Menu)

  

2 nights

  

16500

  

19500
 

Deluxe King Room

 Buffet Breakfast & Dinner

(Buffet / TDH Menu)

  

2 nights

  

18500

  

21500
 

Deluxe Queen Room

 Buffet Breakfast & Dinner

(Buffet / TDH Menu)

  

2 nights

  

18500

  

21500

 

*Terms & Conditions Apply