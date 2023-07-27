The Guardians’ bags the prestigious ‘Excellence in Marketing & Distribution Strategy Award’ at Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards

Mumbai, 27th July 2023: The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, a trailblazer in the real estate industry, proudly announces its remarkable achievement in the form of the ‘Excellence in Marketing & Distribution Strategy Award’ at the esteemed Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards, held in Mumbai.

In FY23, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory achieved remarkable success, recording pre-sales of Rs 11,718 crore and selling 6,390 properties, covering an impressive total of 50 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area. Additionally, the company embarked on a remarkable journey during the same period by launching 86 campaigns across 51 developers, resulting in an impressive 17 lakh leads generated.

With a celebration of innovation, creativity, and industry brilliance, the event welcomed an illustrious gathering of real estate stalwarts and visionaries. The Guardians’ Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Saurabh Phull, and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Likhit Pamarti, accepted the honour at the event on behalf of the dynamic team that has set new industry benchmarks with their passion and dedication.

The esteemed award shines a spotlight on ‘The Guardians’ groundbreaking marketing and distribution strategies, which have catapulted the firm to the forefront of the real estate realm. In a fiercely competitive landscape, The Guardians’ unique approach and forward-thinking vision have revolutionized the way real estate businesses market and distribute their properties.

Mr. Ram Naik, Director of The Guardians’, shared his profound insights on the Award, stating, “This recognition is a testament to our firm’s ethos of challenging conventions and redefining marketing paradigms. At The Guardians, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by pushing boundaries and crafting marketing strategies that captivate our clients and resonate deeply with their aspirations.” Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Jayesh Rathod, Director of The Guardians’, added “Receiving the ‘Excellence in Marketing & Distribution Strategy’ Award reaffirms our commitment to excellence and underlines the importance of an agile and adaptable approach. At The Guardians, we firmly believe in listening to our customers and understanding their aspirations, preferences, and concerns. It is their voice that drives us to continuously innovate and deliver exceptional experiences.”

With a blend of strategic ingenuity and customer-centricity, The Guardians have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to transform challenges into opportunities. Their trailblazing marketing campaigns, combined with a robust distribution network, have not only enhanced brand visibility but also empowered clients to make informed decisions.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be recognised for our achievements in marketing and distribution. This award is a testament to the remarkable synergy and tireless efforts of our team,” remarked Mr. Saurabh Phull, Chief Operating Officer. “At The Guardians, we are driven by the desire to create an extraordinary experience for our clients, and this recognition validates our unwavering commitment.”

The Guardians Real Estate Advisory continues to inspire excellence within the industry. Through their relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, they exemplify the true spirit of leadership and have set an inspiring example for others to follow.