Dr. Ruupa Rao Brings Focus to Identity, Belief Systems, and the Psychology of Everyday Behaviour Through Her Work and Writing

Bengaluru, India: As conversations around mental health and personal growth continue to expand in India, psychologist, executive coach, and author Dr. Ruupa Rao is drawing attention to a deeper layer of human behaviour. With over 20 years of experience, her work focuses on how identity, beliefs, and perception shape the way individuals think, feel, and act in their daily lives.

Dr. Rao’s approach is built on a consistent observation. Many individuals are not limited only by external challenges, but by internal patterns they do not fully recognise. These patterns, formed through information, cultural exposure, conditioning, and personal experiences, often influence decisions and behaviour without conscious awareness. Her work aims to help individuals identify these patterns and gradually change them through clarity and structured effort.

“People often try to change outcomes without understanding the patterns driving them,” says Dr. Rao. “When there is clarity about those patterns, change becomes more practical and sustainable.”

Alongside her practice, Dr. Rao has established a strong voice through her writing. She is the author of four books that examine different aspects of psychology and human behaviour. Her work places psychological concepts within everyday contexts, making them accessible while maintaining depth.

Her book Identity Matrix explores how identity is shaped by information, media, education, and belief systems. It examines how these factors influence values and behaviour, while also addressing the risk of identity manipulation in an information-driven world. The book offers readers a framework to question and understand the forces shaping their sense of self.

In Lies We Tell Ourselves, Dr. Rao studies cognitive distortions and subconscious perception. The book explains how individuals interpret reality through internal filters, often leading to misjudgment and repeated behavioural patterns. It provides insight into how these distortions influence everyday decisions.

Her Kannada non-fiction book Manasigondu Kaigannadi traces psychological development from childhood to adulthood. It covers themes such as conditioning, bias, emotional influence, and dreams, offering a structured view of how thought processes evolve over time.

In a different format, her Kannada fiction Psycho Horror presents ten stories based on real incidents. Each story is rooted in a psychological disorder or behavioural aspect, while also examining how superstition can lead to misunderstanding and misuse of psychological conditions.

Across her books, Dr. Rao maintains a consistent focus on identity, belief, and perception. Her writing reflects a broader effort to bring psychology into public conversation in a way that is both practical and grounded in observation.

In her professional practice, Dr. Rao integrates psychology with coaching methods, allowing her to work across emotional well-being, personal development, and performance. She also includes lifestyle factors such as sleep, nutrition, and daily habits, reinforcing the connection between physical routines and mental health.

Her work aligns with a growing shift in India towards preventive and awareness-based approaches to mental well-being. Rather than focusing only on crisis intervention, Dr. Rao encourages individuals to develop a deeper understanding of their own thinking patterns before challenges become more complex.

Through her combined work as a psychologist and author, Dr. Rao continues to contribute to a more nuanced understanding of human behaviour. Her focus remains on helping individuals move beyond surface-level change towards a clearer and more conscious way of living.

About Dr. Ruupa Rao:

Dr. Ruupa Rao is a psychologist, executive coach, and author with over 20 years of experience in the field of mental health and personal development. Her work focuses on understanding how identity, beliefs, and perception shape human behaviour. She integrates psychology with coaching and lifestyle factors to create practical, long-term change. Dr. Rao is the author of four books, including Identity Matrix and Lies We Tell Ourselves, where she explores identity formation, cognitive distortions, and the influence of culture and conditioning on everyday life.